25-44 year olds hit the hardest with COVID-19 in Tooele County, countwise

The Tooele County Health Department has released a graphic showing which age categories and sexes have contracted the virus in the county more than others.

Currently, there have been 2,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County since the beginning of the pandemic as of Nov. 30, according to a report from the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 94 hospitalizations and nine deaths in Tooele County since the pandemic began in March.

There is no way to know how many individuals in the county are currently receiving treatment in hospitals because of the virus, according to Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department.

On November 26, there had been 2,390 cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, 92 hospitalizations, and nine deaths, according to a report from the Tooele County Health Department.

As of Monday morning, there have been 195,706 cases of the virus in Utah, with 8,135 hospitalizations, and 871 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the report from the Utah Department of Health.

1,423,079 individuals in the state have been tested for the virus and 2,048,358 tests have been performed.

This means that some individuals have been tested for the virus multiple times.

The Tooele County Health Department has released a demographic with information about which age categories have contracted COVID-19 the most.

According to the demographic, the age category 25-44 have contracted the virus the most, with those aged 45-64 years old next, then those aged 16-24, after which follow one to 15 years old, 65- 84 years old, and those aged 85 and older and those less than one year old not contracting the virus as much.

The same demographic showed that females have contracted the virus more than men.

Tooele and Stansbury High schools returned to in-person at school learning on Monday after switching to online learning approximately 14 days ago.