The election night vote count in Tooele County left Celeste Maloy with a 41 vote lead over Bruce Hough in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District.

Maloy ended the night with 1,935 votes in Tooele County or 35.04% of the votes. Bruce Hough was in second place with 1,894 votes or 34.29%. In third-place was Becky Edwards with 1,649 votes or 29.86% of the votes.

District-wide—the 2nd Congressional District covers Davis County from north of Farmington down through the west side of Salt Lake County and then south and west through Tooele County to reach Juab, Millard, Sevier, Beaver, Piute, Wayne Iron, Garfield, Kane and Washington counties—on election night Maloy had 26,867 votes, a 1,417 vote lead over second-place Becky Edwards’ 25,270 votes.

Maloy was the choice of the Republican Party Convention. An attorney, Maloy most recently was the chief counsel on Congressman Chris Stewart’s staff. She was endorsed by Stewart.

Becky Edwards has a degree in marriage and family therapy and has worked as a social worker and counselor. Edwards represented Utah House District #20 as a Republican in ten state legislative sessions. Edwards challenged Mike Lee in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Hough, a businessman who, among other accomplishments, was the co-founder and president of the nutritional supplement manufacturing and distribution company Nutraceutical International Corporation. Hough is two-term past Utah State Republican Party chairman and a Republican National Committee member.

Election results will made final on Sept. 19. Until then valid ballots that arrive in the mail postmarked by Sept. 5 and other legal and eligible ballots will be counted.

The vote count will be updated as reports are received.

Updated 9/6/2023 at 5 p.m.