$3.5M in PILT comes through for county

It wasn’t a check in the mail, but Tooele County received $3.57 million from the federal government in an electronic wire transfer this week.

The money was the 2017 federal government’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

First authorized by Congress in 1976, PILT’s purpose is to help local governments offset the loss of property tax due to non-taxable federal lands.

“PILT money is important to our county budget,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner. “But it’s money that our congressional delegation has told us could go away at any time, so we would like to reduce our dependency on PILT.”

The 2017 county budget estimated PILT revenue at $3.4 million. It allocated $3.06 million to the county’s general fund and $340,000 to the county’s municipal services fund.

The 2017 PILT amount exceeds the budgeted amount by $173,253 (5.1 percent). In 2016 the county received nearly $3.5 million from the federal government for PILT.

PILT is the third highest source of revenue in the county’s 2017 general fund budget. It accounts for 11.2 percent of the general fund’s budgeted revenue in 2017.

The top revenue producers for the general fund budget include $5.5 million from property taxes, $3.6 million from West Desert mitigation fees, $3 million from PILT, and $2.3 million from sales tax.

“It would be hard to replace PILT without a tax increase,” Bitner said.

The amount of PILT paid to each county is calculated using a formula provided by federal statute that includes the amount of eligible federal lands — primarily Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land — and the population of the county.

PILT-eligible land in Tooele County includes 1,899,955 acres of BLM property and 159,593 acres of USFS land. With a total of 2,059,548 PILT eligible acres, the 2017 PILT payment to Tooele County averages $1.73 per acre.

Tooele County’s 2017 PILT payment was the highest PILT payment to counties in Utah. Iron County was second place with $3.3 million.

PILT calculations do not include the 1,573,893 acres of military-owned land in Tooele County.

Between BLM, USFS, and military land, the federal government owns approximately 82 percent of Tooele County. The state of Utah owns 7 percent of Tooele County, leaving about 11 percent of Tooele County in the hands of private owners.

During the 40-year history of PILT, its funding has depended on an annual allocation from Congress, except from 2008-12 when the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act funded PILT for five years.

That annual funding makes county commissioners nervous, according to Bitner.

“We don’t know from year-to-year if it will be funded,” he said. “While Sen. Hatch has been a champion for us, we are told that every year that it gets harder to pass the allocation for PILT.”

Congress allocated $465 million for PILT in 2017 as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed by President Trump on May 5, 2017.

The federal government paid a total of $39.5 million to counties in Utah for PILT in 2016.

Federal statutes allow counties to use PILT money for any governmental purpose. A 2010 performance audit of county municipal service funds by the Utah State Office of the Legislative Auditor General suggested that PILT money should be used for municipal services or roads.