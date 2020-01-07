Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
January 7, 2020
3 cars involved in Tuesday morning collision on Tooele’s Main Street

A collision involving three vehicles sent two drivers to local hospitals on Tuesday morning.

A multi-car crash occurred at the intersection of Vine and Main streets in Tooele City sometime before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A Jeep traveling north on Main Street struck a Volkswagen that was headed south on Main Street through a green light as the Jeep attempted to turn west onto Vine Street, according to Sgt. Shawn Sagers, with the Tooele City Police Department.

The Jeep and Volkswagen then collided with a Honda CRV, Sagers said.

The driver of the Jeep was a 68-year-old male. The driver of the Volkswagen was a 31-year-old female. The Honda CRV was driven by an 18-year-old male.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and the Jeep were transported in fair condition to Tooele area medical facilities, according to Sagers.

The driver of the Jeep was cited, Sagers said.

 

