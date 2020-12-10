Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Damage to one of the vehicles involved in Tuesday’s collison on Tooele City’s Main Street. The collision closed a portion of Main Street while responders removed the vehicles and cleaned the road.

December 10, 2020
3 cars towed in Tuesday’s Main Street accident

Medical emergency appears to be cause of incident involving 4 cars and a jeep 

A car accident on Tooele’s Main Street on Tuesday afternoon caused three cars to have to be towed from the scene.

The accident occured at 1:30 p.m. just north of 1000 North and Main Street, according to Sergeant Shawn Sagers, the on-duty officer at the time of the crash.

“There was a black jeep that came and rear ended several other cars that kind of caused a chain reaction,” Sagers said. “It involved about four other cars and the jeep.”

After the accident occurred, southbound lanes traveling into Tooele were shut down at 1280 North by Carl’s Jr. and traffic was diverted off of Main Street to 200 West.

Sagers said that the cause of the crash appeared to be a medical emergency.

Three cars had to be towed from the scene, because they were totaled, he said.

Two individuals were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Sagers.

“This was just precautionary,” he said.

It took police about an hour to clean up the accident and get traffic flow back to it’s usual pattern.

 

Ceilly Sutton

