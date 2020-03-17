3 county residents return home from Grand Princess cruise ship

They await test results under home quarantine ♦

Among the 27 Utah residents who were welcomed home from the Grand Princess cruise ship last week were three Tooele County residents, according to Jeff Coombs, director of the Tooele County Health Department.

They have no symptoms and are at home on quarantine awaiting test results, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Health.

Some passengers aboard the Grand Princess tested positive for COVID-19. On March 9 the ship was allowed to dock in Oakland, California. The passengers remained under a federal quarantine order and under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Among the thousands of passengers were 37 Utah residents and 27 have now returned home to Utah, according to the UDOH.

None were showing symptoms of COVID-19 and have either tested negative or are awaiting test results.

Upon arriving in Salt Lake City at the Utah Air National Guard base, they were greeted by medical professionals from the Utah Department of Health, given food, and taken to waiting family members and friends to be taken home.

Though they currently have no symptoms, they will be monitored by state or local public health departments dependent upon their individual situations. They will quarantine for two weeks. They pose no additional risk to the community, according to state health department officials.