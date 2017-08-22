3 fires in Tooele City ruled suspicious, by fire chief

Three fires that occurred Monday afternoon near the industrial depot in Tooele City are being regarded as suspicious, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse.

The first fire was reported near Industrial Loop Road, about 200 yards southwest of Cabela’s warehouse at 12:54 p.m., Whitehouse said. A second fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. along the same road, northwest of Airgas, and about a mile from the initial blaze.

A third fire was reported to dispatch a few minutes later at 1:13 p.m. on Rogers Street.

Whitehouse said the point of origin has been determined for the three fires but not the cause. He said the department is considering the fires suspicious and is asking the public to contact Tooele City police at 435-882-8900 if they have any information.

While fires can sometimes be ignited by sparks from vehicles or other benign occurrences, Whitehouse said the person who caused the fire will generally report the fire or stay nearby.

Each of the three blazes was quickly knocked down within 10 to 12 minutes by crews from Tooele City Fire Department and Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, according to Whitehouse. Once the flames were down, however, crews had to remain on site to look for hot spots.

“There’s a significant amount of time in mop up,” Whitehouse said.

With field fires, like the ones on Monday, crews have to investigate for potential sources of heat like root systems of plants or even cow pies, Whitehouse said.