3 grand marshals for Grantsville July Fourth parade

2 for 2021 and 1 from 2020 will recognized in for July 4th ♦

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall chose two grand marshals for the Fourth of July celebration this year.

Along with the 2021 Grand Marshals, Grantsville’s parade will also include the grand marshal selected for 2020, as the pandemic altered plans for last year’s celebration.

Marshall has chosen Teryl and Diane Hunsaker as the grand marshals for this year.

Last year, because of the pandemic, Shirley Johnston wasn’t able to fulfill her duties as grand marshal, so she will be recognized this year along with the Hunsaker’s.

Johnston was born on Sept. 3, 1928 to Gilford and Amy Watson.

She grew up with an older half-brother Gayle, and two younger sisters, Kerma and Helen, according to Debra Allred, Johnson’s daughter.

“Growing up she lived next door to her best friend, Bernadine,” Allred wrote. “Shirley and Bernadine were the only two cheerleaders for Grantsville High School their junior and senior years.”

Johnston enjoyed playing her saxophone throughout school and performed a solo at her graduation ceremony.

Johnston married Richard R. Johnson had four daughters and one son. Her son passed away in Vietnam in 1969.

Johnston enjoys being involved in her church.

“She’s a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints,” her daughter wrote. “Over the years she has had many church callings. Her favorite was serving in the primary, especially when building the floats for the 24th of July parade.”

Johnston enjoys watching Utah Jazz basketball games.

“When the Clippers beat the Jazz, she couldn’t talk about it for a week,” Allred wrote.

Johnston loves all sports but enjoys baseball and basketball the most, especially when her grandchildren are participating in sporting events.

“During COVID, she would watch them play on her computer,” Allred wrote. “She loved to golf and golfed regularly for years.”

Johnson worked for the U.S Post Office for 25 years.

According to Allred, Johnson loves to keep a clean home and yard.

She also loves antiques, genealogy, flowers, Pepsi with potato chips, and family and friends.

The Hunsaker’s declined an interview with the Transcript Bulletin.