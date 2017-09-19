3 injured in head-on crash near Stansbury Parkway intersection

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on state Route 36 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

An Isuzu Rodeo driven by a 72-year-old man was traveling northbound on SR-36 toward the Stansbury Parkway intersection around 4:35 p.m., according to UHP. A Toyota Highlander driven by a 68-year-old woman with a 72-year-old male passenger was heading southbound approaching the same intersection at the same time.

The northbound Isuzu veered to the left and into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the Highlander, according to UHP.

The male passenger in the Highlander was transported by helicopter and the female driver was transported by ambulance, both to University of Utah Hospital for chest pain, UHP said. The male driver of the Rodeo was taken to Mountain West Medical Center for cuts and bruises.

The three people involved in the head-on collision were wearing seatbelts and are expected to make full recoveries, according to UHP. Troopers are investigating fatigue of the driver of the Isuzu as a factor in the accident.