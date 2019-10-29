3 teens injured in single-vehicle crash near local reservoir

Three Tooele County teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Davenport Road near Grantsville Reservoir on Monday.

Emergency services received the call of the rollover from Tooele County Dispatch at 12:24 p.m. Grantsville Police Department was the first to arrive on scene eight minutes later, said Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Caldwell.

Two male teens, ages 15 and 16, and one female teen, age 17, occupied the vehicle. The 16- year-old male teen was the driver of the vehicle, according to Caldwell.

The teenagers were traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on Davenport Road when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside embankment, causing it to roll, Caldwell said.

The female teen stated that only the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, according to Caldwell.

The driver was transported by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital with a suspected back injury and the other male teen was transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake area hospital with a suspected head injury.

The female teen sustained minor wrist injuries and left the scene in a personal vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to Caldwell.