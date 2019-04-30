3 women arrested in connection with burglary, theft

A trio of Tooele women were arrested and charged in 3rd District Court after they allegedly robbed a Grantsville residence earlier this month.

Mary Elizabeth Done, 37; Valerie Ann Martinez, 30; and Joann Eloni Martinez, 29, are each charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.

Grantsville City police responded to a Grantsville residence on reports of a robbery in progress in the early morning hours of April 7, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officers spoke with the victim, who said Valerie Martinez and two women she didn’t know came into her home uninvited while she was asleep.

The victim said Valerie Martinez distracted her by speaking with her, the statement said. One of the other suspects told Valerie Martinez they needed to leave and the victim began to follow them out, when she noticed multiple items were missing from the home.

The stolen items included an Xbox One, Playstation 4, television, printer, headsets, hair products and a camera, according to the probable cause statement. When the victim ran outside, she saw the three women driving away in what appeared to be a black Chevy Impala.

The suspects’ vehicle was not located at the scene, so the responding officer requested dispatch broadcast an attempt to locate the vehicle and the three women, though two — Done and Joann Martinez — remained unidentified, the statement said. Tooele City police notified dispatch they had recently dealt with Valerie Martinez at a fight in progress within their jurisdiction.

A vehicle connected to the fight in progress matched the description of the vehicle leaving the victim’s residence, according to the probable cause statement. Based on the information received from Tooele City about the fight, Grantsville City police were able to determine the other women were Done and Joann Martinez.

Grantsville City police attempted to contact Joann and Valerie Martinez by phone, but they did not respond, the statement said. Joann Martinez returned the phone call later and told police she had been at home since getting off work.

When police asked about the fight, which Tooele City police said she was present for, Joann Martinez said she had picked up Done and Valerie Martinez after the fight and dropped them off at their homes. Joann Martinez denied going to Grantsville or having any knowledge of the burglary, the statement said.

After ending the phone call with Joann Martinez, Tooele City police notified dispatch they had found the suspects’ vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. When the responding officer arrived, all three of the suspects were at the scene.

The three women were interviewed separately and all denied driving to Grantsville or involvement with the burglary, the statement said. While speaking with the women, the officer noticed what appeared to be a Playstation 4 and an Xbox sitting in the back seat of the car.

All three were arrested and transported to the Tooele County Detention Center. The vehicle was state tax impounded and transported to the Grantsville City Police Department where it was secured in the sally port while a search warrant was applied for.

Valerie Martinez, Joann Martinez and Done appeared in 3rd District Court on Monday and were appointed counsel. They are scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on May 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.