April 19, 2023
32% Capacity

Settlement Canyon Reservoir welcomes melting snow 

Will it flood or will it not flood? That is the question.

With record high snow levels still hanging out in the mountains above the Tooele Valley, some residents are worried about flooding, but weather watchers are issuing stronger cautions, but still buffering them with “it depends.”

Weather watchers say that floods are unpredictable. A slow gradual warming will bring slow melt resulting in a low probability of floods, but a sudden high temperature, especially with torrential rain, could bring all that snow water equivalent down to the valley in one day.

Tooele County residents woke up to a much cooler Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 50s and snow in the mountains. The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures for the rest of the week with temperature rising to around 70 on Monday.

The overall snow water equivalent in snowpack monitoring sites in the Tooele Valley – Vernon Creek basin area dropped by 3.2 inches from 37.3 inches on April 7 to 34.1 inches on April 18 as spring runoff started. That 34.1 inches is 260% of the median value for April 18.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 32.2% capacity as of April 18 leaving room to hold more spring run off.

Tooele County Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook that the Settlement Canyon toll booth and access to the canyon will open on April 21 with camping reservations opening on May 1.

Tooele County Parks and Recreation crews are doing flood mitigation daily in Settlement and other canyons throughout the county. A broken pipe in Settlement Canyon let water run in what looked like flooding. County workers also checked out reports of flooding near Left Fork Creek that turned out to be a normal run-off for this time of year.

 

