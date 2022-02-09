‘39 Steps’ at Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre

Murder mystery circus ♦

An adaptation of an Alfred Hitchcock movie comes to a stage in Tooele County, thanks to the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

“39 Steps”mixes a Hitchcock mystery masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, with a dash of Monty Python added, according to Macae Wanberg, owner of the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

The show, a two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winner, is packed full of non-stop laughs, 150 zany characters played by a cast of 12. It includes an on stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and old-fashioned romance.

“Every February, we traditionally produce a murder mystery at the Old Grantsville Church,” Wanberg said. “I love doing old classics, and when I saw this adaptation of the old Alfred Hitchcock film, I jumped on it.”

The show is a murder mystery thriller, it is probably mostly a comedy, filled with of a ton of slapstick humor and the happy chaos created by a small number of actors trying to play a large number of characters, according to Wanberg.

All of the cast except the leading man have more than one part, and all but the leading man also play a clown that will switch into even more parts.

“This should be a circus!” Wanberg said.

“The 39 Steps” will run Feb. 10-12 and 15 at the Old Grantsville Church at 297 West Clark Street in Grantsville.

Friday and Saturday night performances have a dinner theatre option. Ticket prices, dates, times and caterer information are as follows: Thursday, Feb. 10, show only at 7p.m., adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

Friday, Feb. 11 Dinner Theatre option at 6:30 p.m. with Panda Express buffet. All Seats $22. Show only option for Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

Saturday, Feb. 12 Dinner Theatre Option at 6:30pm, Costa Vida taco bar. All Seats $22.

Show only option for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free. Show only on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m, adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

For more information, or to reserve tickets and pay at the door, call/text (435)241-8131.