image Celia Hart (Mrs. Dunwoody) and Angela Dexheimer (Mrs. McGarrigle) experience a moment of excitement at a ladies' meeting during the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre's performance of "39 Steps."

February 9, 2022
‘39 Steps’ at Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre

Murder mystery circus 

An adaptation of an Alfred Hitchcock movie comes to a stage in Tooele County, thanks to the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

“39 Steps”mixes a Hitchcock mystery masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, with a dash of Monty Python added, according to Macae Wanberg, owner of the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

The show, a two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winner, is packed full of non-stop laughs, 150 zany characters played by a cast of 12. It includes an on stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and old-fashioned romance.

“Every February, we traditionally produce a murder mystery at the Old Grantsville Church,” Wanberg said. “I love doing old classics, and when I saw this adaptation of the old Alfred Hitchcock film, I jumped on it.”

The show is a murder mystery thriller, it is probably mostly a comedy, filled with of a ton of slapstick humor and the happy chaos created by a small number of actors trying to play a large number of characters, according to Wanberg.

All of the cast except the leading man have more than one part, and all but the leading man also play a clown that will switch into even more parts.

“This should be a circus!” Wanberg said.

“The 39 Steps” will run Feb. 10-12 and 15 at the Old Grantsville Church at 297 West Clark Street in Grantsville. 

Friday and Saturday night performances have a dinner theatre option. Ticket prices, dates, times and caterer information are as follows: Thursday, Feb. 10, show only at  7p.m., adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

Friday, Feb. 11 Dinner Theatre option at  6:30 p.m. with Panda Express buffet. All Seats $22. Show only option for Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

Saturday,  Feb. 12 Dinner Theatre Option at 6:30pm, Costa Vida taco bar. All Seats $22.

Show only option for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free. Show only on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m,   adults (age 13+) $10, seniors (60+) $8, kids (ages 4-12) $7, 3 and under free.

For more information, or to reserve tickets and pay at the door, call/text (435)241-8131.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

