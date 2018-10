Grantsville High School junior Porter Whitworth won the Class 3A boys’ state cross-country individual championship on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, beating his closest competitor by 8.5 seconds.

The title was Whitworth’s first after he finished third as a sophomore, and helped Grantsville finish third in the team standings. Whitworth won every race he entered this season except for the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational in Idaho, where he finished fourth.