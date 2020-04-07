3D printer used to make masks for Tooele first responders

A Utah man is creating face masks using a 3D printer and distributing them to first responders in Tooele County to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Although Matt Cosman lives in South Jordan, he has printed masks for Tooele County police, firefighters, paramedics, and other trained members of organizations associated with first responder work.

According to Cosman, he isn’t working on the face mask operation alone.

The 3D printer community he is involved with was inspired by a group of doctors who noticed that there was a shortage of masks because of the virus, Cosman said. These doctors created a 3D printable, “highly effective” filtration mask that can be fitted to the provider’s face and sterilized between each use.

“The 3D printer community has been ready to make masks,” he said. “The original mask was developed to stretch mask supply. It was the Provo police department that put out the word on this design to ask everyone with 3D printers to print them and bring them to them after a first responder had come in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive.”

Cosman became inspired to print masks of his own to distribute.

“I got to thinking that because I already use my 3D printer, I could create masks and get them in the hands of people who needed them,” he said.

Cosman has recently created an effective mask design that has adequate surface area to best protect the first responders and groups have donated money to cover material costs.

“The virus is already a crisis. Imagine what would happen if first responders could not be effective in their work,” he said.

Thus far, Cosman has printed over 200 masks with his five 3D printers. The 3D printer community he works with has printed over 900 masks, he said.

Cosman encourages individuals with 3D printing capability to get involved by visiting makethemasks.com

Cosman has no intentions of quitting the operation any time soon. As long as there is a need, he said he will continue printing.

“It’s amazing what humans can do when they come together,” he said.