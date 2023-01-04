3rd Tooele City fire station in the works

An architectural company has been selected to design Tooele City’s third fire station

During the Tooele City Council business meeting on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. the Council discussed the new station and its architects.

Matt McCoy, Tooele City fire chief, spoke during the meeting about a fire study conducted in early 2022 that indicated the need for a new station.

The study, conducted by the Center for Public Safety and Management, concluded that Tooele City will need three or four fire stations total in the next 10 to 15 years, with one station needed on the north end of town immediately.

The new station will be located at 145 E. 1000 North on property Tooele City already owns.

“Station three will greatly enhance our fire emergency response capabilities,” McCoy said. “This benefits the community on a multitude of levels.”

After touring fire stations in Salt Lake City and talking to several agencies, Tooele Fire Department officials have come up with ideas for their station, as well as an architectural company to design it for them.

“It is our goal to build a fire station that will be as relevant 20 plus years from now for our community,” McCoy said.

Because Pasker Gould Ames & Weaver Architects, based out of Murray, have successfully built many fire stations, local fire officials decided to choose them to build the new Tooele City station.

“We believe we will be able to work with them and complement the needs of our growing city,” McCoy said.

PGA&W will charge 5% of construction costs to draw up plans for the station, according to McCoy.

The fire station will cost around $4 million.

Funds to design and construct the new fire station will come out of the city’s general fund, property taxes, and from a bond.

The new fire station will be over 15,000 square-feet. It will include offices, the capability to run three full-sized engines out of the station, a kitchen, an exercise room, laundry room, and eight living quarters.

Construction will begin in April of this year and be completed sometime around April 2024.

At the end of the meeting all members of the council approved the agreement with the architects.