The Transcript Bulletin has received notification of four vehicle accidents in Tooele County during the last week.

The first accident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 14. At around 8:27 a.m. at 400 North and 50 West in Tooele City.

The accident occurred when an SUV ran the stop sign at 50 West and was hit by a white minivan, according to Tooele City’s public information officer, Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

As a result of the accident, the SUV rolled and ended up on its side in a yard on the northeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Another accident occurred on Nov. 14 at the intersection of Village Blvd and state-Route 36 in Stansbury Park.

The accident occurred around 11:04 a.m. between two vehicles: a Ford Flex and Nissan Maxima who were both attempting to turn right onto SR-36.

The driver of the Ford Flex stopped for traffic, but the Maxima’s driver didn’t notice the Ford driver had stopped as they moved forward to merge onto the highway and hit the Ford, according to Lt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Both vehicles were still drivable after the accident, Roden said.

A third accident also occurred on Nov. 14 at the intersection of Sheep Lane and Erda Way.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m., according to Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, a BMW traveling westbound entered the intersection of Sheep Lane thinking it was a four-way stop. A semitruck traveling northbound was unable to stop and T-boned the BMW.

There were three occupants in the BMW, all of which sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for lacerations and neck and back pain. The driver of the BMW was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way to the semitruck.

On Friday Nov. 17, around 8:03 a.m., the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on state-Route 179, otherwise known as the Midvalley Highway, preparing to merge onto Interstate-80 eastbound. For an unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle veered off the road to the left and corrected back to the right, according to Roden.

After multiple overcorrections, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled through the gore area and onto I-80, finally coming to rest on its wheels facing south. The vehicle blocked the right lane of travel.

The 25-year-old male driver was airlifted from the scene to a hospital. His current condition is unknown. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.