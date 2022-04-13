400 North accident holds up Thursday’s traffic in Tooele

Two people were sent to the hospital and two vehicles were damaged in an accident in Tooele City on Thursday.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to a traffic collision at the intersection of 400 North and Main Street around 5:04 p.m. on April 7.

The two involved vehicles were a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Ford Focus, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department.

The driver of the Focus, a 76-year-old male, was attempting to cross the intersection westbound on 400 North and the driver of the Silverado, a 68-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Main Street.

The vehicles collided in the intersection caused major damage to the Focus and activated air bags, according to Hansen.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the Silverado had entered the intersection disregarding the red light, causing the accident.

Both drivers were treated by medical personnel on scene and refused transportation.

The front passenger in the focus, a 69-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake area hospital. The rear passenger of the Focus, a 16-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Silverado was cited for failure to yield to a traffic control signal, according to Hansen.