400 year reunion of Jupiter and Saturn

The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn over the Stansbury mountains with the lights of Grantsville below on the right on Monday night. Close up of the conjunction Jupiter on the left and Saturn on the right. Sometimes called the “Christmas Star,” the planets appear so close together that they appear as one star to the naked eye. It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment occurred at night so people could see the event, according to NASA.