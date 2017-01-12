48 citizens apply for gov’t study committee

Appointment council has until Jan. 26 to pick 7 to 11 citizens ♦

The five people who will select a committee to study Tooele County’s form of government have 16 days to make their picks from a current list of 48 applicants.

The five-member county government study appointment council began reviewing those applicants during a public meeting Tuesday evening in county commission chambers.

Appointment council chairman Kim Halladay opened the meeting promptly at 7 p.m.

Before diving into the 48 applications the council has received from people interested in serving on the study committee, council members discussed their thoughts about how to fulfill the requirement to appoint a committee that is “broadly representative” of the county.

“This task [completing the study] is enormous,” Halladay sad. “I hope we find great people to do it.”

Scott Rybarik, a member of the appointment council, suggested that to be representative the study committee should have representation from rural and urban areas, democrats and republicans, women and men.

The applications the appointment council has received so far are slim on choices from rural areas of the county, noted Bob Gowans, appointment council member.

“That may be because a lot of them don’t deal with Facebook,” he said.

Halladay reminded the appointment council that they are not limited to only appointing people who have submitted applications.

“We can nominate people ourselves,” he said.

Council member Charlie Roberts suggested the council should first take a look at “who is going to do the best job for us,” among the applicants and then look at where they live in terms of representation.

The appointment council members then reviewed the 48 applications one at a time, which were whittled down to 32 after an initial vetting.

Some applications were eliminated because the applicant was either a public employee or held an elected office.

State law governing the study committee selection process states: “The appointment council may not appoint a person to the study committee unless that person is a registered voter in the county whose form of government will be studied by the study committee and does not hold any public office or employment other than membership on the appointment council.”

The appointment council agreed to ask the county attorney’s office if the exclusion of public employment includes school teachers and post office employees. They also agreed to inquire if “public office” includes elections to local district boards.

The council also agreed to send an email to all applicants to obtain further information, such as place of employment and any elected positions held. That information was not among the information asked by all application forms.

By state law the appointment council has until Jan. 26 to appoint between 7 and 11 people who are registered voters in Tooele County to form the study committee.

After the study committee is appointed, the county commission has 10 days to convene the first meeting of the study committee, according to state law.

State law charges the study committee with the responsibility to examine the current form of county government and compare it to available options.

The study committee will determine if a change in county government can strengthen the government, make it more accountable or responsive, or improve its economy or efficiency.

If the study committee recommends changing the form of government, it will prepare a detailed plan for an optional government that complies with state code. The committee has one year from its first meeting to complete a written report.

State law gives the county attorney 45 days to review the study committee’s optional government plan and determine if it is consistent with statutory and constitutional requirements.

The study committee may revise its plan after the legal review to comply with statutory and constitutional requirements.

With the completed study and proposed optional government in hand, the county commission may, by resolution, put the optional form of government on the ballot for a vote, or a petition of the county’s registered voters may be used to place the optional form of government on the ballot at the next general election.

Along with Halladay, Rybarik, Gowans, and Roberts, the appointment council membership also includes Tracy Shaw.

The next meeting of the appointment council is Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the county commission conference room in the commissioner’s office on the third floor of the Tooele County Building at 47. S. Main Street in Tooele City.

The appointment council is still accepting applications for the study committee. Applications may be either submitted online or in person to the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office.