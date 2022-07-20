48-year-old-Grantsville man missing

Brian Hayes, 46 year-old Grantsville resident and father of five, was reported missing on July 15 after he left for work but never showed up.

Hayes is known to occasionally experience spells of depression and suicidal ideation and likes to spend a few days alone, according to Lt. Jeff Watson with the Grantsville Police Department.

“He has been known to go spend a few days in the mountains by himself but the family was concerned, because he didn’t call into work,” Watson said.

Grantsville City officers tried pinging Hayes’ phone and found it was turned off and Hayes’ truck doesn’t have a GPS.

Hayes and his silver F-150 pickup truck were listed as missing on the National Crime Information Center. His family has use Facebook to ask community members to be on the lookout for Hayes.

Hayes is described as a white male in his 40’s who is balding with a salt and pepper beard and mustache. He is also 5’10 and around 330 pounds. Hayes was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans, and he has tribal tattoos on his left and right shoulders, along with a deer on his right calf.

His family is currently searching for him near the Heber area, according to Watson.

If you see Hayes, please call dispatch for whichever county you are in at the time of the sighting. If he is found in Tooele County, please call dispatch at 435-882-5600. His family can also be reached at 385-241-9229. If you are unsure of the number for dispatch in the specific county, call 911.