Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 5, 2023
4A Girls State Soccer Championship begins today

Today marks the beginning of the 2023 UHSAA girls soccer state tournament season, with all three Tooele County teams vying to make a splash in their respective berths. Here’s a brief first-round preview for the 4A Girls Soccer Championship: 

No. 22 Tooele Buffaloes vs. No. 11 Snow Canyon Warriors

Tooele will look to play spoilers to the Warriors, who finished the season with an 11-5 record and are heading into the matchup on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. The Buffaloes, who finished 2-10 in the 4A Region 10 competition and a 3-13 overall record, stumbled out of the regular season having dropped three-straight matches.

Head Coach Chris Wilcox said while he would have liked to see his team finish higher in the standings, he and his girls are optimistic. Playing against a team that finished the season, 11-5 overall, their match down in St. George Tooele will have their work cut out for them.

“It is a long trip to go down and back in one day, but we are hoping that we can come back with a victory,” he said. “Snow Canyon is a good team with a very good record over the past years; it’s going to be a challenge for us.

“I know the girls will give it everything they can and maybe we can get the first upset of the tournament,” Wilcox said.

No. 2 Stansbury Stallions (Bye week)

Stansbury has the opportunity to rest its players this week, as the number-two seeded Stallions earned a bye and await an Oct. 10 second round game against the winner of the Sky View- Hillcrest match this afternoon.

Head coach Spencer Call and his girls plan to take advantage of the week off by fine-tune their skills and address any “weaker areas”

“We are excited for the playoffs, the girls had a great regular season,” Call said. “It’s good to have a first-round bye, and a full week of practice, to fine-tune what we do best.

“The girls know playoff soccer is different, the intensity level goes up a notch; you throw out the records and the rankings and play every game like it’s your last.”

Note: The Grantsville Cowboys girls soccer team faces the Manti Templars in a second-round game in the 3A Girls State Soccer Championship. A preview of the game will be published at a later date in the Transcript Bulletin Sports Page.

Scott Froehlich

Latest posts by Scott Froehlich (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top