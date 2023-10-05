Today marks the beginning of the 2023 UHSAA girls soccer state tournament season, with all three Tooele County teams vying to make a splash in their respective berths. Here’s a brief first-round preview for the 4A Girls Soccer Championship:

No. 22 Tooele Buffaloes vs. No. 11 Snow Canyon Warriors

Tooele will look to play spoilers to the Warriors, who finished the season with an 11-5 record and are heading into the matchup on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. The Buffaloes, who finished 2-10 in the 4A Region 10 competition and a 3-13 overall record, stumbled out of the regular season having dropped three-straight matches.

Head Coach Chris Wilcox said while he would have liked to see his team finish higher in the standings, he and his girls are optimistic. Playing against a team that finished the season, 11-5 overall, their match down in St. George Tooele will have their work cut out for them.

“It is a long trip to go down and back in one day, but we are hoping that we can come back with a victory,” he said. “Snow Canyon is a good team with a very good record over the past years; it’s going to be a challenge for us.

“I know the girls will give it everything they can and maybe we can get the first upset of the tournament,” Wilcox said.

No. 2 Stansbury Stallions (Bye week)

Stansbury has the opportunity to rest its players this week, as the number-two seeded Stallions earned a bye and await an Oct. 10 second round game against the winner of the Sky View- Hillcrest match this afternoon.

Head coach Spencer Call and his girls plan to take advantage of the week off by fine-tune their skills and address any “weaker areas”

“We are excited for the playoffs, the girls had a great regular season,” Call said. “It’s good to have a first-round bye, and a full week of practice, to fine-tune what we do best.

“The girls know playoff soccer is different, the intensity level goes up a notch; you throw out the records and the rankings and play every game like it’s your last.”

Note: The Grantsville Cowboys girls soccer team faces the Manti Templars in a second-round game in the 3A Girls State Soccer Championship. A preview of the game will be published at a later date in the Transcript Bulletin Sports Page.