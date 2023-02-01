$5.5 million in unpaid property taxes in 2022

State law gives property owners 5 years to pay, with interest and penalties ♦

Most property owners in Tooele County paid their 2022 property tax bill one time, but almost $5.5 million in property taxes in Tooele County remained unpaid as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Tooele County treasurer Mike Jensen.

One of Jensen’s statutory duties is to be the property tax collector for all the taxing entities in Tooele County.

Jensen is required to mail notices of delinquency to all delinquent taxpayers and either make a list of delinquent taxpayers available to the public in an online format or publish a list of delinquent taxpayers in one issue of a newspaper with general circulation in the county.

For 2022, Jensen mailed a total of 1,946 notices to owners of parcels with delinquent property taxes.

Some of those notices went to the same property owner as some developers with unbuilt lots of unsold parcels taking advantage of state code that allows property taxes to go unpaid for five years before the property is sold in a public auction. Although during that five year period, interest and penalties accrue.

Jensen has a list of delinquent taxpayers posted on his website at tooeleco.org/government/elected-officials/county-treasurer/.

The amount posted online is the amount due as of Dec. 31, 2022, which includes the penalty, the greater of 1% of the amount due or $10.

For any balance that is not paid on or before Jan. 31, 2023, the penalty increases to the greater of 2.5% of the amount due or $10, plus interest of 10% on the balance as of Dec. 1, 2022.

The interest rate is set by state statutes, which requires that delinquent taxes on real and personal property bear interest “equal to the sum of 6% and the Federal Funds Rate Target that exists on January 1,” but may not be “less than 7% or more than 10%.” The Federal Funds Rate Target that existed as of January 1, 2023 was 4.25%.

When the certified property tax rate is set each year, an adjustment is made for the five-year average of uncollected taxes. This allows the entities to prepare budgets without needing to make provision for uncollected taxes later.

By Jan. 20, 2023 the balance of unpaid property taxes dropped from from $5.5 million to $4.6 million, Jensen said.