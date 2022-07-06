5 Tooele parks vandalized

Tooele City Police are asking for residents’ help to find vandals ♦

Over the past month, vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to several Tooele City parks, according to Tooele City officials.

The vandalism began on June 8 just after 5 p.m. when two juvenile male suspects were caught on video entering the bathrooms at England Acres Park,at 880 N. 400 East. They tore down stall walls and broke off sink faucets. The damage done that evening totaled more than $8,000, which will result in a second-degree felony, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The next round of vandalism occurred during the weekend of June 18.

“The parks department came back after the Juneteenth holiday weekend and found four of the parks vandalized,” Hansen said.

During the weekend, bathrooms in Elton Park, located at 491 Birch Street, had been graffitied and there was pink spray paint graffiti on the walls of the building, garbage can, and water fountain at Babe Ruth Park, located at 70 S. First Street.

At Parker’s Park, located at 202 W. DiMaggio Drive, teenagers had thrown an alcohol party and there were beer bottles all over the place. At Rancho Park, located at 900 W. Timpie Road, someone had kicked off all of the sprinkler heads, according to Hansen.

Officers aren’t exactly sure of the amount of damage of vandalism done in the four parks but they do know it’s thousands of dollars, according to Hansen.

The Tooele City Police Department doesn’t think the vandalism was done by the same group of individuals. They are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

“Our citizens with their tax money actually paid for these parks,” Hansen said. “We are asking our citizens to help us. There are 14 parks in our city and we only have five officers per shift to answer all of our calls for service…On our end, the police department is wanting the community to be our eyes and ears.”

If you see someone vandalizing a park or something that looks suspicious, please call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 and select option one.