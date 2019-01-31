55 students from school district advance to regional science fair

Human litter can destroy plant growth.

That’s the scientific conclusion of a student’s entry into the Tooele County School District’s science and engineering fair.

The school district held the fair at Blue Peak High School on Jan. 24-25.

Tables in the high school’s gym were filled with 160 displays from students in the fifth through 12th grades. Each display represented the best science or engineering projects advanced to the district fair from earlier fairs held at individual schools.

“This is a great opportunity for students to apply their science and engineering skills to their own projects,” said Allan Ercishen, Blue Peak High School science and engineering teacher. “It also is a great opportunity for them to apply communication skills, as they have to present their project to the judges.”

One student formed a hypothesis that humans damage soil by the litter they add to soil.

To test the hypothesis, the student gathered test soil and divided it into five pots. To each pot was added a supply of earthworms, water, and a different diet of added material. The pots were covered in plastic and watered once a week for five weeks.

The diet in one pot was Cheerios, another received egg shells, another leaves, and another coffee grounds and the last received a mixture of Cheerios, egg shells, and coffee grounds.

The student scientist considered the pot with the leaves to be the control group, the experimental group that best duplicated nature without human interference.

Before and after the five weeks, the soil in each pot was tested for a variety of substances including potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

While the pot with leaves showed an increase in only nitrogen, an essential nutrient, the other pots had a decrease in nitrogen and an increase in phosphorus and potassium.

After analyzing the data, the conclusion of the experimenter was that human litter can harm plant growth.

And it wasn’t just dirt and earthworms. Students also applied the scientific process to analyze chemicals found in snow at different altitudes, twin telepathy, the effects of white and dark chocolate on memory, the fluffiness of muffins, the workings of hydraulics, the speed of mold growth in homemade food compared to fast food, lemons as a source of electrical power, aerodynamics, and a variety of science — physical and psychological — questions.

Along with science projects, the fair included engineering entries that displayed some students’ ability to design and build a solution to an everyday real world problem.

One student displayed a lawn “poop-did-scoopity,” a machine that picks up dog poop from lawns prior to mowing.

Another student, concerned about being late for school because she has to feed chickens every morning, designed and built an automatic timed feeder.

The projects are scored by a team of volunteers with a science background based on documentation, display, and an interview by the judges.

The judging criteria includes: the hypothesis or objectives, design and procedures, data and results, conclusion and discussions, and interview and display. With a maximum of 20 points for each category, collectively there are 100 points possible, but up to 15 points may be deducted from the total for non contributing teammates.

Top scorers in the elementary, junior high, and senior high division go on to compete in a regional science and engineering fair at the University of Utah held March 12-14.

Advancing to the regional fair in the elementary division will be: Tib Champneys, Bridger McInnes, and Cooper Andersen, from Settlement Canyon Elementary School; Alexia Christensen from Copper Canyon Elementary School; Lincoln Bastian, Sterling Elementary School; Elisabeth Lee, Shelton Burton, Ellie Pratt, Lauren Hunt, David Atkinson, Karson Butcher, and Jonathan Mounts from Grantsville Elementary School.

Additional elementary students include: Alauna Williams, Jadalyn Lewis, Makaela Gibbons, Carter Hatch and Daniel Torgerson from Middle Canyon Elementary School; Breanna Hyre and Ryan Hughes from Rose Springs Elementary School; Bethany Stone from Northlake Elementary School; and Leah Larsen from Old Mill Elementary School.

In the junior high division: Ashlynn Alders, Joelle Atkin, Kate Gibbons, Sara Gibbons, Rylan Hecker, Tessa Luke, Nicole Payne, Lydia Porter, Lauren Swallow, Brietta Thacker, Dannielle Smith, Anna Van Moorlehem, James White, and Maggie Whiting from Clark Johnsen Junior High School.

In the senior high division: Leonard Jordan, Jaclynn Henninger, Maren Rodgers, Hannah Broderick, Brady Stromberg, Mariah Ferenci, Zane Pitz, Karter Ence, Jared McMahon, August Cowan, Brooklyn Frischkneck, Emalynn Hancock, Karley Joseph, Jade Trapp, and Erin Petersen, from Grantsville High School; and Ethan Fleming, Jaxson Manning, Grant Taylor and Steve Marz, from the Community Learning Center.