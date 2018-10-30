6 cows killed in SR-36 rollover

A semitrailer hauling 105 cows crashed along state Route 36 on Sunday afternoon, killing six of the animals and injuring an additional three.

The semi was heading northbound on SR-36 in the area of the intersections with state Route 73 and Penny Road around 1 p.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The semi driver misjudged the bend in the road and the trailer tipped onto its side, according to UHP Sgt. Nick Street.

The driver of the semitrailer was uninjured in the crash, according to UHP. Traffic was not interrupted by the accident, as the semi landed completely off the highway.

The loose cows who survived the accident were corralled using temporary fencing, according to UHP. All of the cows came from a feedlot, Street said.