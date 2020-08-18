Thanks to Sheriff

Just after sun-up my cell phone started ringing. My wife grabbed my phone. It was the Sheriff’s dispatcher. She was asking if all our horses were present and accounted for. Evidently there were some horses reported loose somewhat west of us.

Kathy ran out and checked the corrals. She called the dispatcher back, “all present and accounted for.”

Whew!

Police work at its finest! Friends and neighbors looking out for friends and neighbors.

Our great Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

Thank you.

Dave and Kathy Jones

Erda