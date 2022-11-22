7 local soccer players earn All-region first team honors

Six girls soccer players from Stansbury High School and one from Tooele High earned a place on the Region seven all-region first team list.

Stallions players: Brinley Jensen, Gracee Alders, Lacey Ajax, Megan Landward, Emily Coleman and Esperanza Call.

Buffaloes player: Macie Gustin.

Both Jensen and Alders were voted co-MVPs in the region for their top-five finish in the state’s 5A division goals and assists category. Jensen finished the season with 18 goals and 14 assists; Alders finished with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Gustin finished with five goals and two assists during the Buffaloes season.

Other honored players:

Second team All-region: Abby Holdstock, Stansbury; Lola Gardner, Stansbury; Alaina Sandoval, Tooele; Rylie Hogan, Tooele.

Honorable mentions: Tailor Palmer, Stansbury; Kennedy Klenk, Stansbury; Abigale Laughlin, Tooele; Lahila Gali, Tooele.

photos courtesy of Spencer Call