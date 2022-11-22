Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image (Left to right, from top) Stansbury girls soccer player Brinley Jensen earned a spot on the All-Region 7 first team, in addition to being named co-MVP along with teammate Gracee Alders. Jensen finished the season with 18 goals and 14 assists. In addition to being named to the first team in Region seven, Gracee Alders was voted co-MVP for her performance this season. She recorded 19 goals and 12 assists in 19 games this fall. Tooele High girls soccer freshman Macie Gustin represented her team on the All-Region seven first team. Stallions senior Emily Coleman. Stallions junior Esperanza Call. Stallions senior Lacey Ajax. Stansbury senior Megan Landward.

November 22, 2022
7 local soccer players earn All-region first team honors

Six girls soccer players from Stansbury High School and one from Tooele High earned a place on the Region seven all-region first team list.

Stallions players: Brinley Jensen, Gracee Alders, Lacey Ajax, Megan Landward, Emily Coleman and Esperanza Call.

Buffaloes player: Macie Gustin.

Both Jensen and Alders were voted co-MVPs in the region for their top-five finish in the state’s 5A division goals and assists category. Jensen finished the season with 18 goals and 14 assists; Alders finished with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Gustin finished with five goals and two assists during the Buffaloes season.

Other honored players: 

Second team All-region: Abby Holdstock, Stansbury; Lola Gardner, Stansbury; Alaina Sandoval, Tooele; Rylie Hogan, Tooele.

Honorable mentions: Tailor Palmer, Stansbury; Kennedy Klenk, Stansbury; Abigale Laughlin, Tooele; Lahila Gali, Tooele.

