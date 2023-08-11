But some homeowners may still pay less for schools ♦

The Tooele County School Board voted to adopt a combined property tax rate of 0.007042 for the 2023 tax year instead of adopting the certified tax rate of 0.006678 after a Truth in Taxation public hearing during their Aug. 8 meeting held at 6 p.m. at the school district office.

That 5.45% increase means the owner of a home assessed at $500,000 for 2023 will pay $1,937 in property taxes for schools which is $100 more than if the certified rate had been adopted by the school board.

Lark Reynolds, TCSD business administrator, opened the Aug. 8 school board meeting with a presentation on district finances and the state’s taxation process.

“The district is doing well financially, our revenues exceed expenditures,” Reynolds said. “I’m not saying there aren’t needs out there but financially, on paper, we are doing well.”

Reynolds said he presented the board with a balanced budget without a tax increase that covered all the increased costs of salary negotiations and inflation. He also presented other budgets with varying levels of property tax increases for the board to consider.

The board talked about the options during both of their June meetings.

Some board members expressed concern during the June 20 budget meeting that in the process of preparing a balanced budget without a tax increase some things that could help student learning, school safety or needed maintenance or capital projects may have been left out to balance the budget.

The school board eventually opted during their June 20 budget meeting to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing to consider a 2023 combined property tax rate of up to 0.007042. It was estimated during the June 20 meeting that the 0.0070402 tax rate would bring in additional $3.3 million in revenue over what the certified rate would bring in.

During his presentation at the Aug. 8 Truth in Taxation hearing, Reynolds said the district has identified current and future capital needs, the building and staffing of teen centers, additional maintenance personnel, and hiring a district grant writer as needs not included in the proposed no property tax increase 2023 balanced budget that the proposed increase will be spent on if approved.

After completing the two new schools now under construction — Stansbury Junior High School and Deseret Peak High School — the school district’s capital reserves will be depleted, according to Reynolds.

Teen Centers help to remove barriers for students that are considered homeless or in crisis. Some school districts have opened teen centers to provide students with a safe place to shower, do laundry, study, receive one-on-one assistance from family service workers and access to other resources. In 2023, the state Legislature funded $15 million for high school teen centers, but that amount will only fund teen centers in a portion of the state’s 200 high schools, according to The Policy Project, a non-profit organization that has been advocating for teen centers in Utah schools.

The school board has identified Teen Centers as a need in Tooele County School District.

Reynolds also pointed out that the property tax increase was not related to bonds approved by voters for new schools.

Payments for voter approved bonds are exempt from the Truth in Taxation process because they require a public vote. The property tax rate for general obligation bonds can only be set at the rate needed to collect enough revenue to make the bond payments. So bond payments are not a reason for the tax increase, Reynolds said.

School board member Elizabeth Smith said she has talked with constituents that feel the district is very top heavy with administrators.

“They aren’t willing to have their taxes increased if it is for another position at the ‘castle,’” she said.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst replied the district did a study last year that included Tooele County School District and five other school districts — Provo, Box Elder, Cache and Salt Lake City.

These school districts are similar to Tooele in population and the way they bring money, according to Ernst.

“We looked at information technology, communications, teaching/learning, student services, human services, school safety and special education,” he said. “We were not the highest in any of the categories, in some we were the absolute lowest.”

Ernst also said that about 3% of the district’s employees are on the district administrative salary schedule, leaving 97% of the district’s employees that are not district administrators, he said.

The Utah Taxpayers Association produces an annual school spending report.

According to the UTPA 2022 School Spending Report, the most recent report available, based on the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Tooele County School District spent $563 per student of their total general fund expenditures on administration. That is the lowest per student administration expenditure of all 41 school districts in the state, according to the report. The next lowest is Box Elder School District at $627

The UTPA report includes district administration, principals, business office, and secretarial support as administrative expenses in their report.

During the public hearing on Aug. 8, one person spoke.

Brent Larsen who identified himself as a taxpayer, parent and teacher who is starting his 18th year teaching at Tooele Junior High, rose to speak in favor of the tax increase

“You have done a great job and identified a lot of needs including capital costs for buildings,” he said. “It has been mentioned in previous board meetings, dozens and dozens requests for FTEs, which translates to teachers in classrooms, that have been denied that correlate with class size going unfilled because you are trying to live within a balanced budget.”

Following the public hearing, board member Emily Syphus made a motion to adopt the advertised rate of 0.007042. Her motion was seconded by board member Bob Gowans.

Board member Scott Bryan said the school board’s process on the tax increase has been backwards.

“It appears we have put the cart ahead of the horse,” he said. “We found money and then found something to do with it, instead of first saying ‘these are our priorities, let’s find money so we can do them’ … it’s almost like we are saying ‘we won the lottery now we get to spend it someplace.’”

Bryan suggested that in future years the board should identify needs before starting the budget process, or before the June budget meeting, so the board could then appropriately consider budget priorities while talking about tax rates.

“I’m not in favor of this,” Bryan said.

Syphus said she agreed that the process can improve, but the needs were already there.

“With inflation we have to grow our budget to capture a portion of our growth,”she said. “The inflation rate is going down, we’re excited to see that the needle is moving that direction. We have a list of needs that is a lot longer.”

Elizabeth Smith said that the board was presented with a long list of capital projects.

“I thought that was our list of needs,” she said. “Not everything on that list was funded.”

ValaRee Shields said that the list of needs is long and it just keeps getting longer.

The school board voted 6-1 to adopt the 0.007042 property tax rate, with Bryan the lone dissenting vote.

The Tooele County School Board has now adopted a higher than certified tax rate in seven out of the past 11 years. District officials said their strategy is to adopt small incremental increases rather than waiting until a large increase in needed in a single year.

Background

Certified property tax rate — Each year the County Assessor determines the fair market value of all real and personal property as of January 1. The County Auditor then uses that information to calculate a property tax rate for each taxing entity that will allow the entity to receive the same amount of property tax in the current year as it did in the previous year. That rate and its calculation is approved by the state and becomes known as the certified tax rate. The revenue allowed by this calculation does not include revenue from new property to the tax rolls. At the certified rate, each entity will receive the same amount of property tax as last year, plus an additional amount from new property taxed at the certified rate.

Combined property tax rate for schools — The property tax rate for schools is a combination of six different rates or levies. The notice of change in valuations from the county lists three tax rates for schools by combining some of the rates together. The “School Local Levy” is a combination of the Capital Local Levy that is set by the local school board, the Board Local Levy also set by the local school board, the Voted Local Levy, which is approved by voters and General Obligation bond debt payment determined by voter approved bonds. The School Basic Levy is set by the state Legislature. The Charter School Levy is calculated using a formula in state code. The Charter School Levy is designed so local school districts share a portion of the property tax that they receive with charter schools.

Certified rate and tax calculations — Only the Capital Local Levy, the Board Local Levy and the Voted Local Levy are included in Truth in Taxation calculations. In 2021, Tooele County School District collected $27,611,405 from these three levies. In 2022, using the certified property tax rate, the school district was budgeted to collect $27,614,825 with the 2022 certified rate from these levies, That is a $3,420 or a 0.0124% increase, while total property values in Tooele County increased by 44%. The school district was budgeted in 2022 to receive an additional $1,701,499 from properties not on the previous year’s property tax rolls.