8 retailer shopping mall in the works in Tooele

Seven years after Tooele City bought property on Main Street for retail development, dirt has started to move, getting local residents excited about what stores will eventually land on the property.

However, city officials caution that it’s too early to name tenants for the private development as contracts are still being negotiated.

City officials did say a shopping mall with eight retailers and additional restaurants is being constructed north of Denny’s near 1000 North and Main Street in Tooele City.

Tooele City sold the property to the current developer, Interline Group LLC, based out of Salt Lake City in March 2019. They recently started removing debris and material from the site.

Grading and construction will begin sometime this fall. Retail opening is planned for late 2023 to sometime in 2024.

The developer is in the process of obtaining access permits for the property from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The property is 33 acres. Once developed, it will include an anchor tenant in a store of 50,000-square-feet and seven other smaller retailers. There are also several restaurants planned, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic coordinator.

The developer has not yet released information regarding which tenants will be located at the site, as negotiations are ongoing. Any rumors at this time about specific stores or restaurants are speculation only.

“We hope that Tooele residents will continue to be excited about new retailers in the community,” Stewart said.

Tooele City’s Redevelopment Agency bought the property for $5.1 million in 2015 from Gilad Development to assure the site — deemed a prime commercial/retail location in the city — wouldn’t be developed exclusively for residential use.

Tooele City officials said in 2018 when operational, analyses showed the development could bring in about $200,000 in sales tax annually and could also generate up to $315,000 in property tax.