‘80 For Brady’ kicks off just in time for Super Bowl week

Just in time for the Super Bowl, 80 for Brady brings a heartwarming story to the “big game” and tells the tale of friendship and perseverance.

Loosely based on a true story and led by the cast of critically-acclaimed actresses Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, the quartet plays a group of 70 and 80-year-olds who have bonded over their obsession over the New England Patriots — and are particularly smitten with quarterback Tom Brady.

Set in 2017, the women make it their mission to attend Super Bowl LI (51) to see Brady and the Patriots play for yet another championship in Houston, Texas. For them, this is a chance to live out a dream in what they consider their twilight years.

With a plot that plays out like The Golden Girls meets The Hangover, the characters get into all sorts of mischief and shenanigans while in Houston. From participating in an intense hot wing-eating contest, to crashing a party where the guests are passing out “special” gummies.

All of this leads up to the final scene of the film, when the Super Bowl finally arrives and the women find out their tickets are fake. What comes next is a mix between the four trying to sneak into the game, but eventually making their way inside thanks to a little help from new-found friends. The climax of the movie capped off the story of redemption as the friends watched history in the making.

For football fans, the 2017 Super Bowl was memorable for the come-from-behind performance from Brady and the Patriots. Trailing by a wide margin at halftime, New England pulled off an improbable comeback and sent the game into overtime — ultimately winning in the extra time.

All the while, the four friends are on pins and needles the whole game and Field’s character, a math professor, finds a way to help the team win the game. A special cameo by Brady and other Patriots fans adds to the excitement, especially when they meet their biggest fans.

Aside from the hijinks and slapstick comedy, the heart of the movie tells a sweet story of four women coming to terms with their age and the vulnerabilities that come along with facing mortality. Despite their individual hardships, their strength is found in one another and this bond is showcased throughout the film.

In one scene Field shares words of for one of her discouraged friends after learning about the bogus tickets:

“Isn’t that what friendship is? We face the unknown together, hand-in-hand?”

‘80 for Brady’ is rated PG-13 for occasional strong language, intimated drug use and some suggestive references. It is currently playing at the UEC Theatre in Tooele.