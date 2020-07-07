9-year-old saves Overlake neighborhood from fire

Father credits daughter with quick notice of field fire ♦

A nine-year-old Overlake resident ultimately saved her neighborhood from catching fire when she saw several young boys setting off fireworks in the field behind her house.

According to Ryan Olsen, his youngest daughter Kendall has always been afraid of the field behind the family’s home catching fire.

“Kendall loves the Fourth of July,” Olsen said. “We always have get-togethers but she is scared of fireworks and fires,” Olsen said. “We live on the south end of Overlake and there is nothing behind us but fields. The fire potential is high. In the last few years, that has bothered and worried her. The Fourth of July has made her more nervous than any other time of the year because she is so worried.”

Olsen said that this year his daughter kept asking him when fireworks were legal and even downloaded a weather app to see what the wind speeds were in the area.

The Fourth of July went well for the family but Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Kendall saw several young boys in the field lighting off smoke bombs.

“The boys were about 200 yards from the home and they were acting suspiciously,” Olsen said. “They had lit a smoke bomb and she said, ‘Dad, I think those boys are going to light the field on fire.’ The boys lit another smoke bomb and she was panicking at this point. The boys then started to stamp like they were trying to put something out and a fire started, so I called 911.”

Olsen noted that he is not 100% sure it was the boys that started the fire and doesn’t want to make any accusations.

After her dad called 911, Kendall went to inform the rest of the neighbors.

“At the end of the day, Kendall has been diligent as far as keeping an eye on things,” Olsen said. “If we bring a religious aspect into this, she went upstairs and said a prayer when the fire started to keep it away from the homes. We noticed that the wind was blowing gently from the north pushing the fire away from the home and luckily, it never got that big. We found out later that she had said a prayer.”

Olsen said that it was good that his little girl was watching.

“Little ones always have lots of fears and field fires have been one of hers, so she watches things more closely than others,” Olsen said. “We told her that she doesn’t need to be afraid. She was aware and diligent.”