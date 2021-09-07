9/11 memorial events planned

Tooele County will come together on Sept. 11 to remember lives lost 20 years ago.

To kick off the commemoration of 9/11, Tooele City is hosting a hygiene kit drive to collect items needed by the Community Resource Center, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The resource center is in need of adult and child toothbrushes, Q- tips, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and toilet paper, among others, according to Terra Sherwood, event and marketing administrator.

Items can be dropped off from Tuesday through Friday at Tooele City Hall, located at 90 N. Main Street, the Tooele City Police Department, located at 50 N. Garden Street, and the Tooele City Library located at 128 W. Vine Street.

To see a full list of needed hygiene items, please visit tooelecity.org.

On the morning of Sept 11, at 6:46 a.m. at the Tooele City Police Department, there will be a flag raising ceremony.

The countywide siren system will sound at 6:46 a.m. in remembrance of the first plane thaty crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

“The public is invited to join us for this event,” said Sherwood.

In attendance will be Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, Police Chief Adrian Day, and the Fire Chief Chris Shubert.

The purpose of the event is to honor the first responders.

The Tooele City Fire Department will sound the old siren at Fire Station One at 7:03 a.m. in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The North Tooele Fire Department will host a flag raising ceremony at 6:46 a.m.

The fire station is located at 179 Country Club Drive in Stansbury Park.

After the ceremony, the firefighters and community volunteers will spend their day completing various service projects around the Stansbury, Erda, Pine Canyon, and Lakepoint areas.

“We want to make our community better and serve our community,” North Tooele Fire Chief Randy Wilden said.

At 6 p.m. at the Utah Motorsports Campus located at 512 Sleep Lane in Grantsville, there will be a free first responder safety fair.

At 8 p.m. at UMC, there will be a program which will include remarks from Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, posting of the colors by the Marine Corp, the National Anthem sung by Winn, and guest speakers from Dugway Proving Grounds, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department, Tooele Army Depot, and Tooele City.

The day of remembrance events will conclude with a firework display at UMC by the Grantsville Fire Department at 9 p.m.