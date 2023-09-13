On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. The first two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. A third plane flew into the Pentagon. The fourth plane was intended to crash into another government building, but its passengers forced the plane to crash into an open field.

The attacks are reported to have caused 2,977 deaths and over 25,000 injuries.

Among the dead and wounded were found not only airline passengers, crew members and people that went to work as normal in their office; but there were also bodies of firefighters and law enforcement officers.

You know — the brave men and women with the courage and love of their fellow people that were willing on that day, at that hour, to make the proverbial greatest sacrifice and run towards danger, not away from it. Whether it was a sense of duty, the feeling of a higher calling or unfeigned love for their fellow men and women, we thank them for their sacrifice and at the same time express our great love and support to our local first responders, firefighters and police officers, that we know would make the same sacrifice for us.

In the minutes, hours and days after the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, the country came together to not only battle the enemy, but to also honor the men and women that were lost on that day.

As Lincoln said some 140 years before 9/11 when he dedicated a battlefield of a deadly war as the final resting place for the bodies of those who there laid down their lives: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom…”

May we never forget those that were taken from us on that day, or those that lost their lives in performance of their duty and love, and those that were injured on that day, or those that continue to feel the pain of loss from the actions of those 19 terrorists.

Let us continue to defy those that would draw us down into the mire in which they live, but instead enjoy a “new birth of freedom.”

Let bells ring, sirens wail, alarms sound and may flags be lowered with respect for Patriots’ Day as we never forget what we lost on 9/11, and rekindle that spirit of unity we felt on 9/11 — young and old, conservative and liberal, no regard to race or religion — but one nation united and remember those still among us that are willing to serve.