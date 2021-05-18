‘A big day in a small town’

Grantsville brings home softball, baseball state titles ♦

Saturday was a day that won’t soon be forgotten in Grantsville.

Mere hours apart, the Grantsville High softball and baseball teams captured their respective Class 3A state championships, with the softball squad able to watch the final moments of the baseball team’s triumph in person.

The softball team won its fourth state title in a row, beating top-seeded Manti 6-5 in the championship game Saturday afternoon in Spanish Fork. Later, the baseball team captured its first state title since 2018, beating Carbon 14-4 in the second game of the championship round after a tough 5-4 loss to the Dinos in Game 1 at Cate Field in West Jordan.

After posing for a group picture following the baseball team’s victory, the teams returned to Grantsville for a celebratory parade through town.

For more on the teams’ triumphs, see Sports.