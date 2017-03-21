A big, long walk for suicide prevention

Organization to traverse county in April to raise suicide awareness and funds ♦

Tooele County resident Jon Gossett is planning a walk, roughly 100 miles across Tooele County, to Wendover.

Gossett may not walk the entire 100 miles himself, but the “Walk to Wendover” is the result of a dream of Gossett, the founder and president of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a Tooele County-based non-profit organization that provides suicide awareness, prevention and education.

“I woke up one night with the idea and told my wife, ‘I’m going to walk to Wendover,’” Gossett said. “She said ‘you’re crazy,’ and went back to sleep.”

He added, “The walk is designed to gain awareness for suicide, the foundation’s programs, and to bring resources to Wendover, while raising funds for the foundation. Wendover is often a forgotten part of Tooele County.”

Scheduled for April 21 and 22, Gossett said he is working out the details of the walk and the route with Utah Department of Transportation officials.

Gossett’s plans include a rally near the eastern border of Tooele County near Interstate 80 to kick off the walk, followed by a rally in Wendover, possibly in a hangar at the Wendover historic airport.

In the meantime, Tooele County restaurants have already begun to sell purple hearts to support the Walk to Wendover.

For a minimum contribution of $1, customers can place their name, or “in memory of” name, on a purple heart at American Burgers in Tooele or Grantsville, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Denny’s, Hometown Pizza, Java Bean, Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele, Kravers, the Pit Stop Car Wash, and Popeyes.

“One dollar may not seem like a lot,” Gossett said. “But with 60,000 residents, one dollar each would add up.”

In addition to the purple hearts, Gossett is also selling mile marker signs at each mile along the route for $100 each.

The funds will help the Life’s Worth Living Foundation pay for their education and awareness activities. The foundation also funds scholarships and assists with funeral and counseling expenses, Gossett said.

Businesses or people interested in jumping aboard the walk by selling purple hearts, buying a mile post sign, or other sponsorship involvement, can contact Gossett at lifesworthlivingfoundation@gmail.com.

The Walk to Wendover will become an annual event for Life’s Worth Living, he said.