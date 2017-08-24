A call for more teachers

Despite nationwide recruiting effort by school district, local classrooms are short 13 teachers on the first day of school ♦

The Tooele County School District traveled coast-to-coast to recruit, but was still short 13 teachers and counselors on the first day of school, according to a district official.

“It wasn’t that we had more positions to fill this year than previous years,” said Terry Christensen, the school district’s human resources director. “We had more teachers leaving closer to the start of school. We had teachers telling us as late as the Friday before school started that they weren’t coming back.”

The late notice makes it difficult to recruit a qualified teacher to fill the position, he said.

The school district staff did split into as many as three different recruiting teams and traveled from the West coast to the East coast and from Texas to Michigan, Christensen said.

“We had three teams in three different locations in the country on the same dates recruiting teachers,” he said.

One of the teachers recruited for the new school year was Griffin Kragt, Dugway School’s new social studies teacher.

Kragt is from Rockford, Michigan, a town 14 miles north of Grand Rapids with a population of 5,719, according to the 2010 census. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University.

Kragt said he met Christensen at a job fair for teachers sponsored by Central Michigan University and a few other colleges.

Christensen talked to Kragt about Tooele and offered to pay for Kragt to visit Tooele and check out the town and schools.

“I drove out here with my fiancé, and when we crossed over into Utah from Wyoming, we both kind of fell in love with Utah and said, ‘this is a place where we can live,’” he said.

Tooele reminds Kragt of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The city, with a 2010 census population of 26,016, is the home of Central Michigan University.

“I can see myself staying here for a long time,” Kragt said. He lives in a condo in Overlake and commutes to Dugway.

“In the school where I did my student teaching, I had 35 or more students in my classes,” Kragt said. “In Dugway my class sizes are like seven. I like the smaller class size.”

The school district hired 87 new teachers for the 2017-18 school year. That will be a total of 100 when the 13 open positions are filled, according to Christensen.

“That’s not an all-time high,” he said. “It’s in the ballpark of what we have been doing the last few years.”

Along with recruiting out-of-state teachers due to the teacher shortage, Christensen said the school district has turned to hiring more teachers through the Alternative Route to Licensure program. Through the ARL program, the district can hire teachers that have a bachelor’s degree that complete the teacher certification process while teaching.

The school district did not receive any applications for math teachers in Dugway or Wendover, according to Christensen.

“We are using digital learning methods to meet the needs of some students in those areas,” he said.

The higher number of teachers choosing to drop out of teaching in Tooele at the last minute, in exchange for driving to Salt Lake County to teach, may be due to the higher pay offered by some Salt Lake County school districts, according to Christensen.

The Granite School District Board of Education approved a $41,000 salary for its first year teachers and an 11.6 percent pay increase for current teachers for the 2017-18 school year.

The Tooele County School District announced in May that it was raising the starting salary for teachers to $37,000 per year, an increase of $3,585. All other teachers in the school district received a $3,858 raise.

The increase was needed to maintain a competitive salary while facing a nationwide teacher shortage, according to Scott Rogers, school district superintendent.

The Tooele County School Board will ask voters to approve an increase of $1 per $1,000 of taxable value in the local property tax levy for schools during the November general election. The taxable value of a primary residence is 55 percent of the market value, so for primary residences the proposed increase will be 55 cents per $1,000 of market or assessed value.

The proposed property tax increase will also bring state matching funds of 92 cents for every dollar of local property tax revenue generated by the increase. The additional revenue generated by the property tax and state-matching funds will be used to increase employee compensation, according to Christensen.

“For teachers, our plan is to raise the starting salary to $40,000,” Christensen said. “If we can pay them the same as they are getting in Salt Lake County, maybe we can get some of those teachers that are living here and driving into Salt Lake County to teach, to come back.”