A cappella band Eclipse 6 to perform concert on Monday

December is a busy month for the six-member a cappella band called Eclipse 6.

“We do several shows during the first two weeks of December,” said Shayne Taylor, a band member who has sung with a cappella groups since high school.

Eclipse 6’s busy Christmas season kicks off Friday with a private event. Next, they perform on Saturday in Georgia, and then will present a concert in Tooele on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Tooele High School auditorium. The concert is presented by the Tooele City Arts Council.

Several other concerts are on the docket for the band during next two weeks.

Five of the six band members live in Utah, but one lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

“That is why we do so much the first two weeks of December, because our Nashville guy is here,” Taylor said.

“We met at Utah State [University] back in 2000 when we were part of a 17-piece big band group,” he added. “Later, we had six guys and six girls in the group and spent two weeks in Sun Valley, Idaho, as the Sun Valley Carolers. We would walk around a hotel singing Christmas songs.”

The six male members of the band stayed together and began arranging their own vocal covers of popular songs and performing them on campus in the Logan area.

“Four of the six original members are still with us. We’ve had the same six people in the band the past 10 years,” Taylor said.

“We have other jobs, so we treat our music more like an extreme hobby,” he added. “It’s good to do something you love and get paid for it. We perform as much as we can.”

Eclipse 6 recorded its first album titled “Once” in 2001.

Eclipse 6 launched onto the national stage in 2002 after being featured in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Shortly after the Olympics, Eclipse 6 was asked to be a featured guest along with Larry King and Toby Keith at the “Stadium of Fire,” the 4th of July celebration at Brigham Young University’s Cougar Stadium.

The band has released six albums and won several awards. It received two Just Plain Folks Music Awards, an organization that honors independent musicians in over 85 countries.

“We’re 100-percent a cappella,” Taylor said. “We’re heavy on bass and percussion, but it’s all voice. People will hear a lot of familiar Christmas songs, plus some we’ve written. We’ve put our own spin on a few of the songs. There is some hard-hitting bass on ‘Need a Little Christmas,’ and we do ‘Come All Ye Faithful’ with more of a dance beat. We provide a good mix.”

The band has performed throughout Asia and the United States.

“The majority of our shows have been in the Western States,” Taylor said.

In addition to Taylor, band members include Paul Hansen, Kevin Jones, Jake Despain, Dan Kartchner and James Case.

Admission to the show is one can of food per ticket. Tickets are available at Tooele City Hall and Tooele City Library.

The arts council recommends people get tickets in advance. Extra tickets could be available at the door, but there is no guarantee.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine St., in Tooele City.