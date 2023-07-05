A Cappella group to perform at Fridays on Vine

Vocalocity, a Utah-based a cappella group, will perform on the evening of Friday, July 7, during Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine concert series.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

Those interested in attending should bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Prior and during the concert, the Iceberg Drive Inn and Jurassic Tacos food trucks will be at the park.

The members of Vocalocity have been together since 2007 with members coming and going throughout the years. Band member Jake Tesch would describe their sound as contemporary A Cappella featuring “harmonies, beats, and wicked sound.”

“We have a beat boxer and we have vocal parts like soprano, alto, tenor, base, and baritone,” Tesch said. “We perform a lot of 80’s music, current hits, and pop songs.”

Vocalocity has performed over all of the western United States. They have also taken home several coveted awards. Recently, the band opened for Jay Leno in St. George, which was a big deal for them.

This will be the first time the band will perform at Fridays on Vine.

“We are looking forward to putting on a good show, connecting with the audience, and converting them to A Cappella music,” Tesch said. “A Capella is a unique genre. We love singing and performing for our crowd.”

Members of the band want to encourage the Tooele community to attend their concert.

“We put on a high-energy performance with lots of audience participation,” Tesch said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

To listen to the band’s music or to keep up with them, please visit vcity6.com.