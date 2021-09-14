A day of remembrance, service and unity

Communities from one end of Tooele County to the other held flag ceremonies, a moment of silence and then set out to complete a variety of service projects in their communities as a way to remember the 20th year since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our country.

Included in the events of that day, a group of volunteers raised a large U.S. flag on a 65-foot flagpole on Little Mountain overlooking Tooele Valley.

The day ended with a countywide emergency services display and fair and a ceremony at the Utah Motorsports Campus. After the ceremony there was a fireworks display — a traditional end to patriotic events in Tooele County.