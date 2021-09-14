Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • 9/11 flag ceremony at Grantsville Fire Station (top). The U.S. flag flys at half-staff for 9/11 at the Vernon War Memorial Wall (middle). A large U.S. flag hangs from a ladder-truck at the entrance to Tooele Army Depot on 9/11 ( above).
  • Flag ceremony at 6:46 a.m. on Saturday at the North Tooele Fire Department’s Stansbury Station.
  • Rush Valley residents held a flag ceremony on 9/11 and cleaned up the old brick church owned by the town that will be comverted into a museum.
  • Twin ladders with flags at the Tooele Fire Department on 9/11. Tooele City held a flag ceremony and service at the Tooele City Police Department building on the morning of 9/11.

September 14, 2021
A day of remembrance, service and unity

Communities from one end of Tooele County to the other held flag ceremonies, a moment of silence and then set out to complete a variety of service projects in their communities as a way to remember the 20th year since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our country.

Included in the events of that day, a group of volunteers raised a large U.S. flag on a 65-foot flagpole on Little Mountain overlooking Tooele Valley.

The day ended with a countywide emergency services display and fair and a ceremony at the Utah Motorsports Campus. After the ceremony there was a fireworks display — a traditional end to patriotic events in Tooele County.

