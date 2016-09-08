A deep look

University of Utah study team drills 70 holes into Bonneville Salt Flats to hopefully answer questions about the salt crust’s long-term health ♦

As Lily Wetterlan lowered her arm into a hole in the Bonneville Salt Flats, she felt for the different mineral layers that form the flats.

Wetterlan was one of the students working to collect sediment samples of the salt flats with University of Utah Professor Dr. Brenda Bowen on Tuesday. Bowen, director of the U’s Global Change and Sustainability Center and associate professor of geology and geophysics, is heading a new salt crust thickness study on the flats.

The Bonneville Salt Flats are located in western Tooele County near Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Wendover. The flats are home to several events each year, including land speed races and filming. They are also a source of potash, which is used in animal feed and other agricultural and industrial products.

Bowen, her team of students and a contracted drill team started taking sediment samples from the salt flats Monday. The samples are an important part of the study, which aims to answer questions about how and why the salt crust thickness has changed over time.

“This is a really unique environment,” Bowen said. “Certainly in Utah, it’s an important resource for potash and recreational opportunities. People want to know how they’ve changed and why they’ve changed so we can make decisions to make sure it’s here for many generations to come.”

Every 15 years, local mining company Intrepid Potash is required to hire a third party to conduct a salt crust thickness study on the salt flats. The requirement is part of its mining lease agreement with the Bureau of Land Management, Bowen said.

The BLM manages the salt flats for the public and issues permits for different uses, including racing, movies, commercials and other events.

Recently, land speed racers have pressured BLM officials to do more to protect the salt flats, claiming the uppermost halite crust — which forms the racers’ tracks on the Bonneville Speedway — is disappearing.

“This study is not a response to the racers because it was already planned, but we are working with the racers to try to answer some of their questions,” Bowen said.

Matt Preston, manager of the BLM’s Salt Lake Field Office, added, “There aren’t any quick fixes in nature, and I think that creates some frustration.”

Satellite images of the Bonneville Salt Flats over the past 30 years show an overall decrease in the salt flats’ area. However, the last two salt crust thickness studies haven’t shown a decrease in salt volume, Bowen said.

“There are a lot of things happening here,” she added. “Salt is ephemeral — it dissolves in water. … This environment requires a certain hydrologic balance and anything that changes this hydrologic balance affects the salt.”

Everything from wet weather to potash miners moving groundwater to feed their evaporation pools to racers packing down the salt to form their tracks could be affecting the salt flats, she said.

Bowen started working on the study last year. This week, she and her team will be drilling in 70 spots across the salt flats through Friday. Each hole is 4-5 inches in diameter, dug to a depth of approximately 5 feet.

“We started trying to drill down 10 feet, but now we’ve seen we really don’t need to go deeper than five,” she said.

The University of Utah team didn’t choose where to dig. All the holes will be drilled in the same 70 locations used by a team of BLM researchers who published the last salt crust thickness study in 2003, Bowen said.

“Our goal is basically to replicate what they did in 2003 so we’re comparing apples to apples,” she said. “Except in 2003, they were auguring the holes by hand. … We’re using a sonic drill.”

When drilling each new hole, the team marks the spot with blue circles for the benefit of land speed racers, who use the flats as a track to race their vehicles. After the hole is marked and drilled, the drill crew carefully fills two plastic-lined boxes with the removed sediment.

Bowen and her students pack the sediment samples for laboratory testing and then conduct field tests on the groundwater in the hole. They measure the chemistry of the salt brine, including its pH, salinity and density, Bowen said.

They also use a metal rod to measure how far down the Lake Bonneville sediment layer lies, said Evan Kipnis, a PhD student who works with Bowen.

“We want to know the thickness of the layers,” he said. “We really just need to go down to the Bonneville Lake sediment, which is basically mud. … It [the measurement] changes at each hole.”

It can take up to an hour to study every hole, Bowen said. She and her students expected to work 12-hour days, aiming to finish about 15 holes per day, to finish all 70 this week.

“We only have them [the drill team] until Friday,” she said.

Bowen and her students could be analyzing the samples they take this week for months or years, she added.

The full study is scheduled for publication in 2018.