A fair amount of fun this weekend

Tooele County Fair August 4-6 ♦

Enhance your fair experience. Get involved in these fun activities at the Tooele County Fair.

All of these events will be in the small enclosed pavilion north of the large arena. Look for signs for the 4-H and Home Arts Exhibits and a large green inflatable dancing man outside the building.

To register for the contests, please text or call Darlene Christensen at 435-840-4404. Space is limited in many contests, so sign up soon.

Daily events: Little Farmer’s Yard. Try out the farmer’s life. Garden Answer Clinics & Demonstrations. Cure your brown thumb by consulting master gardeners.

On Thursday: Small Animal Contest Open to all county residents — enter your small animal rabbit, chicken, etc. from 8-9 a.m. and pick them up at 7 p.m. on Saturday. See fair book for entry form and more info. Family Fun Game Challenge — takes about an hour to complete. Come anytime between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Play six games in different areas of the fair. Limited to the first 100 people aged 3 and older. The Flower Arranging Contest — begins at 1 p.m. in the 4-H area. A make & take competition to show off your floral skills. Materials provided but you are welcome to bring your own tools. Limited to the first 10 registered in each division, youth and adult. Prizes for the winners. Popsicle Stick Design Contest — 4-5:30 p.m. Make a creation out of popsicle sticks and some extra optional items in the kit. Compete as an individual or team of two. Kids under 8 must partner with an adult. One hour to create. Plan to explain your design to the judge and answer questions. Tooele County Fair Coloring Contest — find the coloring page in the fair book and at tooele4h.org. Bring your finished masterpiece to the 4-H area by 8 p.m. on Thursday. It will be displayed during the fair and the public will choose the winners.

On Friday: Cake Decorating Contest 11 a.m. — individual or team of two. All youth under 8 must be teamed with an adult. Cake, frosting, food coloring supplied. Bags and tips provided but you can bring your own or other supplies if you wish. Limited to the first 12 teams. Family Friendly Games 10-11:30 a.m. Veggie Sculpture Contest 3 p.m.— enter as an individual or team of two. All youth under 8 must be teamed with an adult. We provide the veggies and basic cutting equipment, toothpicks and royal icing eyes. If you need anything else, please bring it. Limited to the first 12 teams.

On Saturday: Pet Show — a Tooele County Fair tradition. Open to everyone who would like to show their pet. Check in begins at 9:30 am and the show begins at 10 am in the 4-H area stage in the pavilion north of the indoor arena. Pets must be appropriately restrained at all times. Special prize for pets dressed in patriotic style. Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Demonstration 11:30 a.m. — recipes provided. Sample what they make. Air Fryer Demonstration 1 p.m. — Samples given. Recipes shared. You could win an air fryer! Summer Sweets Contest 2 p.m. — Make a summer dessert at home and bring it to the contest. For small items such as cookies and cupcakes, please bring 6. Larger items such as cakes and pies only need one. Plan to stay and present your creation to the judge. Open to everyone 6 and older. Family Friendly Games 3-4:30 p.m. “Chopped” Contest-Patriotic Style 7-8 p.m. — register in teams of two or three. Teams may include adults and youth, kids must be 8 or older. No actual cooking. You will create a patriotic dessert with a basket of ingredients. Limited to the first 15 teams.

Darlene Christensen is an associate professor at the USU Extension – Tooele County office, which is located inside the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main, Tooele. She can be reached at 435-840-4404, 435-277-2406 or at darlene.christensen@usu.edu.