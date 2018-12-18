A good, deep breath

Thanks to the Tooele County School District, citizens now have one more way to keep tabs on local air quality ♦

This fall the Tooele County School District installed air quality monitoring devices at each of the district’s 26 schools — from Tooele Valley to Vernon to Ibapah — to help better protect the health of students and staff from days when temperature inversions, or other weather events, trap pollutants near the ground.

We reported about the devices in a front-page story on Dec. 4, and we think they’re more than just an innovative and progressive idea to better safeguard the health of students and staff.

Made by a Utah-based company called PurpleAir, the devices take a whiff of the ambient air outside the school, and by way of a laser particle counter, read and calculate the amount of harmful particulate matter in the air from PM2.5 and PM10 micron ranges.

Once airborne, the particles can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and cross membranes into the bloodstream. PM2.5 particles pose the greatest health risk, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and are linked to premature death in people with heart or lung disease, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and increased respiratory symptoms.

What PurpleAir’s laser counter reads and calculates results in real time data that is displayed on line as an EPA air quality index, or AQI, with a color code chart that shows the amount of PM2.5 matter in the air. The AQI is expressed in a numerical value that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

With such AQI information available, school administrators can now better decide whether or not to allow students outside for recess or other outdoor activities.

To view the information online, simply go to the school district’s website at tooeleschools.org and click on the “Outdoor Air Quality” button at the upper left of the home page. An interactive map of Tooele Valley appears with dots, each of which represents a school’s location. Click on a dot and the school is identified, along with its “Real time U.S. EPA PM2.5 AQI. The map can be zoomed in and out to show all of Tooele County.

Before the school district installed the air monitors, which cost $200 each, the school district had to rely on the state Division of Air Quality’s online report on Tooele County’s overall air quality, as did concerned students’ parents and the general public.

But with 26 additional monitors now in place, a more comprehensive view on the county’s overall air quality is available 24/7. For students and citizens who are sensitive to even the slightest exposure to PM2.5s, the monitors are a new tool that will help them keep tabs on local air quality and better manage their quality of life during inversions.

Kudos to the school district for installing the air monitors. They provide an extra level of AQI measuring that wasn’t available before, and will help to safeguard the health of students, school staff, and the general public.