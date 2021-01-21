A new development in Tooele City will fill a hole

Goldcrest Homes’ development will put 87 new homes on a vacant 22.3 acre lot in southeast Tooele City.

Goldcrest Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony for their England Ridge development at approximately 810 North 520 East in Tooele City on Wednesday afternoon.

With a church to the north, a city park to the east and residential neighborhoods on the other edges of the once vacant field, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said that England Ridge was a good example of accommodating growth with infill, in remarks she made during the groundbreaking ceremony attended by around 100 people.

England Ridge has access from Seventh Street as well as two roads that connect to the neighborhood to the south.

England Ridge’s homes will not have any custom built homes, they will all be spec homes with front yards completed, according to Gerald Anderson, a principal with Goldcrest Homes.

“We can build spec homes faster and with a lower cost,” Anderson said.

The lots vary in size, most run between 7,000 and 8,000-square-feet, according to the site plan for the development.

Goldcrest will build the spec homes, hold an open house, and accept offers, said Karla Mata, director of sales.

The homes are expected to sell for $400,00 to $500,000, according to Anderson.

“In today’s market that is considered affordable,” he said.

Goldcrest will begin by building nine homes, all with different plans. Eventually there may be as many as 35 different designs in the development, according to Anderson.

“We’re passionate about beautiful homes,” said Kristen Mortensen, a partner in Goldcrest Homes.

The project has been two years in the making, according to Joe Garlington, another partner in Goldcrest homes.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreation director, made announcements about England Acres Park and other city infrastructure in the area. See the related story in this issue.