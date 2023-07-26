A new flag is flying over Erda and it’s a familiar flag

Erda family continues 19-year long struggle with Salt Lake City airport ♦

Dick Kunz, of Erda, passed away from a three year battle with cancer 10 years ago on July 24, 2013.

His wife and sons raised the 80 foot Dick Kunz Memorial Flagpole with a large flag over their property south of Salt Lake City’s Tooele Valley Airport in Erda on May 12, 2023.

The flagpole is not only a memorial for Dick Kunz’s life as a husband, father and Vietnam veteran, it is also a move in a 19-year-old battle between the Kunz family and Salt Lake City and their Airport Department over the right to the airspace over their homes and property.

“I call it our fence,” said Neil Kunz, Dick Kunz’s son and an Erda resident. “I never in my life thought I would need to build an 80 foot high fence to protect my property.”

Dick Kunz and his family purchased 20-some acres in Erda in 2000. The lot was subdivided into four lots so each of his sons could build homes on the family property. The plan was for Dick Kunz to start a horse breeding business on the property.

That never happened, said his wife, Barbara Kunz.

The Salt Lake City Airport Department contacted Dick Kunz in 2004 and said they needed to acquire his property for the expansion of their airport. Specifically, the Airport Department said they needed the property to install an instrument landing system, according to Neil Kunz.

“They also stated that they had the right to take the property by the power of eminent domain,” Neil Kunz said.

After Dick Kunz turned down Salt Lake City’s offer and two counter offers by Dick Kunz were ignored by the city, that’s what the city did, according to Neil and Barbara Kunz.

Salt Lake City Council voted in 2007 to condemn and take by eminent domain the airspace over a little more than 12 acres of Dick Kunz’s 20 acres.

Taking the airspace would not only mean the city would control what went on over the Kunz family property, it also meant that the property under the easement would be restricted by the city too, according to Neil Kunz.

In 2019, Salt Lake City made an offer to the Kunz family. The city offered to buy an avigation easement over the Kunz property at the same price the Kunz family rejected in 2007.

The 3rd District Court in Tooele ruled in 2019 that the 2007 condemnation action by the Salt Lake City Council was invalid because the city did not follow the procedure for condemnation as prescribed in state law — the city failed to provide timely notice and the Kunz family was not allowed to speak at the meeting where a vote on the condemnation was taken.

The Utah Court of Appeals upheld the District Court’s ruling in 2020, stating “This case offers a feast of legal issues … Its main course is a cautionary tale to government entities: they must follow the exact statutory requirements for bringing a condemnation action under Utah Code.”

Since the Court Appeals ruled in favor of the Kunz family, Neil Kunz said the city has not attempted again to legally acquire the airspace over their property, but they have continued to use the airspace for planes taking off and landing at the Tooele Valley Airport.

In 2020, the Kunz family filed a complaint in the 3rd District Court in Tooele charging Salt Lake City and their Airport Department with trespass by using the Kunz’s airspace for avigation purposes at their airport without an agreement or compensation, nuisance law violations, inverse condemnation — an illegal taking of the Kunz property by prohibiting the family’s right to the full use and enjoyment of their property, and breach of contract.

Neil Kunz said that Salt Lake City’s attorney stated in court in October 2020 that the city is not pursuing an easement for airspace over the Kunz property because they are not currently using the airspace over the property.

However they did expand their runway at the Tooele Valley Airport and installed an instrument landing system that placed new and more restrictive air surfaces over the Kunz property. At times planes fly as low as 10-12 feet over buildings on the Kunz property, according to Neil Kunz.

Neil Kunz said that Salt City’s current position means the city never needed the Kunz property or the airspace over the property. The Kunz family has tried to protect their property rights by filing complaints with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A civil engineer working in wastewater treatment, Neil Kunz appears comfortable in reading and interpreting federal regulations. Kunz cites the Code of Federal Regulations, stating that Salt Lake City owes restitution to the Kunz family for years of legal costs for court proceedings that according to the Salt Lake Airport Department weren’t necessary. If the easements were needed and are still needed then by Utah law just compensation is owed to his family, according to Kunz.

Neil Kunz is worried that the Salt Lake Airport is devaluing property by increments around the airport so they can buy or take it at reduced costs.

“They lower the airspace they need down to 10 feet over property which limits what can be done with the property,” Neil Kunz said. “That lowers the property value and then they can offer the property owner the lower value for the property instead of the original fair market value.”

Along with the complaint making its way through the Utah Courts, the Kunz family has a complaint with the FAA that is now in the Federal 10th District Court.

After 18 years of litigation the Kunz family and Salt Lake City have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees, according to Neil Kunz.

Salt Lake City appears to now be willing to walk away from the years of litigation and costs because they have been using what they wanted for most of those 18 years and they are still using it without paying for it, according to Neil Kunz.

For the Kunz family it comes down to their Constitutional Fifth Amendment right to not be deprived of their property without due process of law and just compensation for the taking of their property for public use.

“If they pay us for the years of litigation to protect our constitutional rights and give us just compensation for our property we’ll take the money and buy property for the family elsewhere,” Neil Kunz said.

That’s where the flagpole comes in.

In April 2022, Neil Kunz notified the FAA that he intended to place an 80 foot flagpole on the Kunz property. He obtained a permit from Erda City for the flagpole in June 2022.

Erda City has since realized they made a mistake in issuing the permit for the flagpole, according to Erda City Council chairman Jess Bird.

“It was issued even though the height exceeded zoning limitations. Anything over 35 feet should have required a conditional use permit,” Bird said. “The council is split on whether or not to honor the original permit or to pursue the conditional use permit requirement, which is where things stand at the moment.”

FAA regulations cover height restrictions near airports, according to according to Nancy Volmer, Salt Lake City Department of Airports communications director.

Based on the height and proximity to the runway, anything over 61 feet is considered a potential hazard, according to Volmer.

Neil Kunz, told the Transcript Bulletin on Friday, July 21, that the FAA has published the flagpole on their website. Aircraft flight patterns were changed to ensure safety and avoid the flagpole. Night flights in and out of the airport are now shut down as the airport can no longer use their ILS system, Neil Kunz said.

Attorneys for Salt Lake City filed a complaint in the 3rd District Court in Tooele on Friday, July 21, naming the City of Erda and certain members of the Kunz family a defendants in a lawsuit. The lawsuit asserts that the permit to build the flag pole was issued illegally and the city and the Kunz family have failed to correct the nuisance that poses a threat to safety within the runway protection area as defined in federal regulations.

Also, closing the runway in evenings for the unlit 80-foot flagpole has had a significant negative impact on airport operations, according to the complaint.

The city wants the court to reverse the decision the of the Erda City Council to issue a building permit for the flagpole. The city asks that the court either require the Kunz family to correct the zoning violation or issue an order allowing Salt Lake City to enter the property, abate the violation and receive the costs incurred from the Kunzes.

Before learning of the lawsuit, the Kunz family wrote to the Transcript Bulletin: “The flagpole that now stands on the Kunz property represents our fence to stop trespassing over our ground. It isn’t meant to hurt anyone and is clearly visible.”

“The airport has been working with the Kunz family to remedy the situation,” Volmer said on Tuesday morning.