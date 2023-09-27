Welcome home Judge L. Douglas Hogan.

Judge Hogan has been assigned to the 3rd District Court in Tooele by the district’s presiding judge. He has already started hearing cases, but Judge Hogan is not new to Tooele County. He grew up in Tooele County and served as the Tooele County attorney before his appointment to the 3rd District Court in October 2014 by Gov. Gary Herbert.

As a 3rd District Court judge, Hogan serves Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.

According to his online biography at utcourts.com, Judge Hogan received a juris doctorate with distinction from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific in 1999. His undergraduate studies were completed at the University of Utah in 1996.

After completing law school, Hogan worked as in-house counsel for SK Hart Management in Salt Lake City. He left SK Hart Management in October of 2000 and opened the Law Office of L. Douglas Hogan, P.C. in Tooele where he performed a wide variety of legal services, including criminal defense, divorce, adoption, probate, contracts and landlord/tenant law. His private practice included serving as a public defender for Tooele County from 2001 to 2006.

As part of his Tooele County public defender contract, he served as the assigned counsel for indigent participants in the Tooele Drug Court program. During this time, Judge Hogan also worked for a year as conflict counsel for the Salt Lake Legal Defenders Association.

In 2006, Hogan was elected to the office of Tooele County Attorney. Judge Hogan served as the Tooele County Attorney for eight years and held that office until taking the bench in December 2014.

District Court judges are assigned to various venues by the district’s presiding judge. Usually District Court judges in Tooele serve for around two years. Judge Teresa Welch had served in Tooele since the beginning of 2022. With several new 3rd District Court judges being appointed recently, the decision was made to change some assignments at this time, according to a local attorney.

District Courts are the state trial courts of general jurisdiction. There are 71 full-time district judges serving in the state’s eight judicial districts with 35 in the 3rd District. The District Court has original jurisdiction to try all civil cases, all criminal felonies, such as homicides, assaults, sex and drug offenses, forgery, arson, and robbery, and misdemeanors in certain circumstances.

An important part of the District Court caseload is domestic relations cases, such as divorces, child custody and support, adoption, and probate. District judges also have the power to issue extraordinary writs. In addition, the Court serves as an appellate court to review informal adjudicative proceedings from administrative agencies, according to the Utah Courts website.

District Court judges are appointed by the governor from a list of candidates recommended by a judicial nominating committee. The appointed candidate is then confirmed by the Utah Senate. After serving for at least three years District Court judges stand for retention in a yes-no election.