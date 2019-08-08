Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville Police Officer David Parish presents Chloe Allred with a sticker at the Night Out held at Grantsville City Park Tuesday night.
  • Agent Dean Adams of Adult Probation and Parole teaches seven-year-old Adelaide Hood how to breach a door.
  • Seven-year-old EmmaLyn Stagg dunks Tooele Police Corp. Casey Bronson.
  • The Utah Highway Patrol displayed their 1958 Ford Fairlane at the Night Out.
  • Liam Wayman checks out the equipment in the Sheriff’s Civilian Rescue Vehicle.
  • AirMed was a popular attraction at the event.

August 8, 2019
A “Night Out” to Remember

