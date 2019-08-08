A “Night Out” to Remember

Grantsville Police Officer David Parish presents Chloe Allred with a sticker at the Night Out held at Grantsville City Park Tuesday night.

Agent Dean Adams of Adult Probation and Parole teaches seven-year-old Adelaide Hood how to breach a door.

Seven-year-old EmmaLyn Stagg dunks Tooele Police Corp. Casey Bronson.

The Utah Highway Patrol displayed their 1958 Ford Fairlane at the Night Out.

Liam Wayman checks out the equipment in the Sheriff’s Civilian Rescue Vehicle.