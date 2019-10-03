A rivalry fit to be tied

Buffs, Stallions play 1-1 draw under lights ♦

For years, the battle on the soccer pitch between the girls teams from Tooele and Stansbury has been decidedly one-sided in favor of SHS.

On Wednesday night under the lights at Tooele High School’s Buffalo Stadium, Tooele was five minutes away from finally toppling the Stallions. However, Stansbury’s Reagen Didericksen scored the game-tying goal off a free kick from Chloee Corbett in the final minutes, and the teams went on to play two scoreless overtime periods before the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

While it wasn’t the victory the Buffaloes (4-10-1, 1-9-1 Region 10) were hoping for on Senior Night, it was a result they could be proud of. Stansbury (8-4-3, 6-3-2) had won the past 11 meetings between the county rivals, with Tooele’s last victory in the series coming in a 3-2 triumph Oct. 10, 2013.

“They gave everything they could for 100 minutes of an intense game,” Tooele coach Stephen Duggan said. “Even when they got tired, they dug deep and they kept going, and they kept going, and they kept going. The girls would have loved to win, and I don’t blame them, but the important thing is that they stopped that run of results against them.”

Tooele controlled possession for much of the game, and was rewarded for its offensive pressure in the 25th minute after a number of earlier chances just missed. Senior Makenna McCloy lobbed a perfect corner kick into the 18-yard box, where freshman Alyssa Murray was able to settle the ball before launching it over Stansbury goalkeeper Ainsley Thurber and into the top of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

“It was just an unmarked player on the front post and it was just a gift,” Stansbury coach Spencer Call said. “She had about three full seconds to trap the ball, control it, set it up and shoot, and she did a good job. She’s a freshman, that Murray girl, and she did a really good job controlling it in a big moment.”

The Stallions (8-4-3, 6-3-2) had a couple decent chances to score in the first half, but it wasn’t until after halftime that Stansbury started to create truly dangerous opportunities. Didericksen put a shot just outside the right post off a pass from Merissa Redington in the 45th minute, just seconds before McCloy nearly gave Tooele a 2-0 lead with a shot that clanged off the inside of the left goalpost. Buffaloes goalkeeper Maddy Lyman had to be sharp to turn away a point-blank opportunity by Samantha Coleman in the 47th minute, and she made a truly spectacular save to rob Lexi Hatch in the 70th minute.

Despite Lyman’s heroics, the Stallions weren’t deterred. They got the opportunity they were looking for after drawing a foul in the corner, setting up Corbett for a free kick. She put the ball across the 18-yard box in the air, and Didericksen put her head on it and got it past Lyman to pull Stansbury even.

“That was big,” Call said. “The girls — they fought. Second half, we did really good. We had a lot of chances. I’m proud of these girls. They always seem to find a way to battle back in the second half. That’s kind of been our M.O. the last four or five games.”

From there, both teams focused on defense, not wanting to lose the game in overtime. The best scoring chance for either team came when Stansbury’s Annie Ploehn got a partial break against Lyman at the beginning of the second OT period, only to have Lyman come out and take the ball away before Ploehn could get a shot off.

“The one thing I was praying for was that we didn’t lose it in overtime,” Duggan said. “That would have been hard to take, because we didn’t deserve to lose.

“If you’re going to have an occasion — Senior Night up on the football field, under the lights, two local schools, a derby game, two teams going after it and you finish it in double overtime and a result for both teams — there’s a little bit of romanticism in that as well, isn’t there?”

Duggan was thrilled with the effort his team showed, particularly in the face of adversity. Junior forward Liz Lundwall played in her first game since suffering a neck injury the first time the Buffs and Stallions met last month, and is still working her way back into top form. Senior Gabby Asay left Wednesday’s game with an injury in overtime, and Lyman also suffered an injury late in the game and needed assistance afterward.

“We’ve got a patchwork team at the moment,” Duggan said. “We’ve got injuries left, right and center. I’m really, really proud of them. They did fantastic. They battled to the end, and we didn’t make many mistakes tonight. It’s a good time to be getting it right.”

Stansbury has locked up third place in the Region 10 standings, and has one more regular-season game remaining — a Monday home game against Juan Diego. While the match won’t mean much in the region standings, and the Stallions already beat the Soaring Eagle 2-1 on Sept. 11 in Draper, Call would like to see some improvement from his team in its final tune-up before the Class 4A state playoffs.

“We want to get another win against Juan Diego, and we need to start scoring more,” Call said. “That’s our thing. Our defense has been incredible all year and our offense has been good, but we need to get a little better as far as putting the ball in the back of the net. That’s what counts.”

Tooele will wrap up its regular-season schedule Monday in Ogden against Ben Lomond. The Buffs will likely open the state tournament on the road Oct. 12, depending on the final Ratings Percentage Index rankings that will be released next Wednesday.