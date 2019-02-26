A run to remember

GHS girls finish 2nd in Class 3A tournament ♦

It wasn’t until the final game of the 2018-19 season that a Class 3A squad finally found a way to beat the Grantsville girls basketball team.

It wasn’t an ordinary Class 3A team that did it, either. Rather, it was an undefeated Emery squad that finally got the best of the Cowboys, completing a 25-0 season with a 59-31 win at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday night behind Utah Valley University recruit Megan Jensen and USU Eastern-bound twins Kacelyn and Kinlee Toomer.

The Spartans, whose average margin of victory this season was 33.6 points, were the only 3A team to beat Grantsville (21-4) this year. The Cowboys’ other losses were against Class 5A champion East, Class 4A’s undefeated Cedar and Class 4A cross-county rival Stansbury.

“They should really be proud of where they came from and where they brought the program to,” Grantsville coach Megan Vera said of her team, particularly the seniors. “They’ve literally done better every single year, and two years in a row, they’ve taken the program further than it’s ever been in history.

“They’re just fighters. They might not always be the most skilled kids on the floor, but their mentality and their will to compete is something I’m really proud of. They’ve been fun to coach because of that desire and that fight that they have. I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to coach them.”

Grantsville kept things close in the first few minutes, trailing 12-8 with 3:34 left in the first quarter after a pair of free throws by senior Madison Fields. However, the Spartans, led by Jensen, allowed just six points the rest of the first half while scoring 14 themselves. The Cowboys also found themselves shorthanded after senior Addison Smith went down with a knee injury midway through the first quarter and, outside of a late appearance in the fourth quarter, was unable to return.

“We know Emery’s a great team,” said Grantsville senior Hannah Butler. “They have great players, and we knew we had to come in and play our best and shut some of their players down. They’re great players, so they did them and it didn’t work out in our favor. All we can do is play hard.”

Emery opened the second half on a 12-3 run, with the Cowboys’ lone points coming on a 3-pointer by Fields on their first possession of the third quarter that briefly closed the gap to 10 points. The Spartans stretched their lead to 24 points by the end of the period, and they eventually led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter before both teams emptied their benches.

“They’re a great team — all respect to Emery,” Fields said. “They were great competition.”

Fields led Grantsville with nine points and added six rebounds. Butler had seven points, four rebounds and four assists, while Ashlee Edwards had six points, eight rebounds and six assists. Maison White had six points and five rebounds, Kylee Thomas had two points and Laura Sandberg had one point.

Jensen had 26 points and eight rebounds for Emery. Kinlee Toomer had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Kacelyn Toomer had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

“Offensively, we wanted to slow things down a bit,” Vera said. “Defensively, our focus was the Toomer twins and Jensen, and we didn’t execute very well defensively. They were a really good team and they played really well.”

After the game, while Emery celebrated with its first-place trophy and cut down the nets, Grantsville posed for pictures with its second-place trophy, representing the program’s best-ever state finish.

“We didn’t come away with the win, but we’ve made history at our high school two years in a row,” Smith said. “That’s going to be pretty amazing to remember.”

Semifinals

Grantsville 40, Richfield 39

Edwards’ driving layup with 34.4 seconds left gave Grantsville the lead on Friday afternoon, and the Cowboys’ defense held strong to send GHS to the championship game.

Grantsville trailed 23-22 at halftime, but surged into the lead with a 12-2 third-quarter run. Richfield responded with a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter, taking the lead in the final minutes, but the Wildcats couldn’t hold on.

Butler led all scorers with 13 points, and added seven rebounds and four steals. Edwards had 11 points and Fields had nine. Thomas had three points and Sandberg and White each scored two.

Alexa Lord led the Wildcats with 11 points.

Quarterfinals

Grantsville 63,

South Sevier 58

The Cowboys built a 22-10 first-quarter lead and held on to beat the Rams on Thursday night despite a late South Sevier surge.

Edwards hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 23 points, while Fields had 23 points and 10 rebounds. White added 11 points and nine rebounds and Butler and Sandberg each scored three points.

Kenzie Jones led three South Sevier players in double-figures with 19 points. Brookell Brindley had 13 points and Mattie Blackburn added 12 for the Rams, who went on to take fifth place.