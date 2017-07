Although skies over Tooele Valley were smoke-filled Tuesday morning, they cleared by the afternoon and allowed for this perspective of the valley shot from an airplane at 10,000 feet above sea level. In the foreground is Settlement Canyon and Settlement Canyon Reservoir. Next is Tooele City. In the background is Pine Canyon, Erda, Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Great Salt Lake and Stansbury Island to the left. Also visible is Anelope Island at upper right. (David Bern/TTB photo)